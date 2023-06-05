Vivianne Miedema praises Arsenal Women fans “we’ve heard you and it’s helped us to get through” by Michelle

Arsenal Women have had a very mixed season to say the least. The lows have been very low, with player injuries dominating the headlines, particularly around 4 Arsenal players suffering season-ending ACL injuries – the first to fall was Beth Mead in November, followed swiftly by teammate and partner Vivianne Miedema in December, before Lionesses captain Leah Williamson went down in March, followed by Laura Wienroither in April. Numerous other injuries, including captain Kim Little, only added to our Gunners woes.

But the highs have been very high indeed. From winning the Continental Cup for the first time in 5 years, to reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions league for the first time in 10 years. But perhaps the biggest ‘high’ by far and the story of Arsenal Women’s season has been the spectator numbers and the fan support. From setting a new WSL attendance record of 47,367 when our Gunners welcomed arch North London rivals Spurs to Emirates Stadium, to ultimately selling out the Emirates with over 60,000 spectators, setting a new UK attendance record for a Women’s Champions League match – only Barcelona Women have higher UWCL spectator numbers at Europe’s largest stadium Camp Nou.. See the spectator numbers below – attendance at Arsenal Women matches is nearly three times that of London rivals Chelsea..

and, as we know, both Jonas Eidevall and his squad have always been quick to applaud the fans, showing their full appreciation. Arsenal’s top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, who has spent the majority of the season side-lined due to her ACL injury, has a special end-of-season message for fans below:

It is exciting to think about what the 2023-24 season could hold in store for our Gunners but one thing’s for sure, they will bring their supporters with them (and be carried by them) every step of the way..

Well done Gooners!!

Michelle Maxwell

