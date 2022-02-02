Vlahovic reveals why he joined Juventus and rejected “foreign clubs”

Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic was very public and his refusal to speak to the Gunners was also well-publicised.

The Serbian has now joined Juventus from Fiorentina and seemed to aim a sly dig at the Gunners when the Old Lady unveiled him.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and arguably the top side in Italy.

It was an easy switch to make considering he would face the same defences he has dominated.

But that isn’t the main reason he joined the club, and he said on his unveiling, as quoted by Sun Sports:

“There were many rumours about foreign clubs, but the choice was easy because the club and I have a similar DNA.

“Fight and suffer when needed. I think it’s part of my mentality as well, so the choice was not difficult. I fit in here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was always difficult to convince Vlahovic to move to the Emirates because he probably wasn’t interested in leaving Italy.

We should have signed an alternative to the former Fiorentina man in the last transfer window.

However, our failure to do that means we now have to play the rest of this season without a recognisable goal machine.

Our faith is on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, hopefully, they can fire us into the top four.