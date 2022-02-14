Dusan Vlahovic was one player who Arsenal were willing to invest in during the January transfer window, and his start for new club only proves that we are looking at the right players.

The Gunners didn’t add to our squad last month, despite holding talks over a number of potential signings, and Mikel Arteta later stated that they were not willing to sign just anyone simply to bolster our numbers.

Luckily for the Spaniard, he oversaw his side return to winning ways after the transfer window shut with a hard-fought victory over Wolves, and the feeling is good around north London again, with top-four now seemingly ours to lose currently in the sense that if every team in the top 8 won their remaining matches we would be fourth.

While we refused to bring in just anyone, we did seemingly put a lot of effort into trying to land the striker from Fiorentina before he eventually moved to Turin to join Juventus, and he has hit the ground running. He scored just 13 minutes into his debut as he set his team up for victory over Verona, before doing all the work to get the winner in the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Sassuolo, making an immediate impact for his new club, whilst forming what looks to be a formidable attacking setup with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

While we failed in our bid, his start for his new club only backs up the hard work that our backroom team is doing in eyeing potential improvements for our starting line-up, backing up all their fine work from recent windows also. Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares have already proved their worth after joining the club in the summer, and I honestly can’t wait to see who is next to take us up another gear.

Patrick