Dusan Vlahovic was one player who Arsenal were willing to invest in during the January transfer window, and his start for new club only proves that we are looking at the right players.
The Gunners didn’t add to our squad last month, despite holding talks over a number of potential signings, and Mikel Arteta later stated that they were not willing to sign just anyone simply to bolster our numbers.
Luckily for the Spaniard, he oversaw his side return to winning ways after the transfer window shut with a hard-fought victory over Wolves, and the feeling is good around north London again, with top-four now seemingly ours to lose currently in the sense that if every team in the top 8 won their remaining matches we would be fourth.
While we refused to bring in just anyone, we did seemingly put a lot of effort into trying to land the striker from Fiorentina before he eventually moved to Turin to join Juventus, and he has hit the ground running. He scored just 13 minutes into his debut as he set his team up for victory over Verona, before doing all the work to get the winner in the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Sassuolo, making an immediate impact for his new club, whilst forming what looks to be a formidable attacking setup with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.
While we failed in our bid, his start for his new club only backs up the hard work that our backroom team is doing in eyeing potential improvements for our starting line-up, backing up all their fine work from recent windows also. Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares have already proved their worth after joining the club in the summer, and I honestly can’t wait to see who is next to take us up another gear.
Patrick
are you attempting to suggest that one of the most prolific scorers in Europe over the last 18+ months was somehow a hidden gem we functionally uncovered…what a farcical presumption, made even worse be the fact that we were laughed out of the negotiating room
TRVL very true mate 👌😂
😂I was going to post a similar comment!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 absolutely stunning scouting ability! Got a tip off of a potential bid for this lad called Haaland in the summer, next big thing apparently.
who’s that Haaland guy you’re speaking of?
But we didn’t get him and he was never coming to Arsenal at any point or anything close. He isnt/wasn’t a secret, everyone knew he was special.
Will be interesting to see who the Striker targets are this coming summer with Laca and Eddie departing we need to sign two. For first choice striker target any of Osimehn, Calvert-Lewin, David, Tony would be intriguing and for back up Striker Origi on a free transfer to would be a coup major coup.
OT:I would like to know,how many players do the fans think we need to bring in the summer?taking into account all the departures.
Depends Siamois Arteta could end up falling out with a few players by may so impossible to know 😂
depends on League position come season’s end and tactical expectations moving forward…if we’re in Europe, we’ll need a few more reinforcements, likely 5, whereas if it’s just League play and Cups we can probably get away with 3 recruits, of which 2 needed to be top-notch starters, then promote from within to continue the developmental process
We need two striker atleast one has to be a marquee forward, we need a minimum of three midfielders at least two has to be of the marquee caliber and a competing right back, this is a simple no brainer, all should come in the summer, we need to extend Saliba contract immediately on his return hope the gaffer didn’t hurt our chances of making that deal
Why cant we explore the south American market there seems to be an abundance of talent there and the prices aren’t that bad, am seing quite a few defensive midfielder over there that are highly technical exactly what we need
