Vote: Arsenal pair nominated for Premier League’s October awards

Arsenal’s excellent form throughout October has earned recognition at Premier League level, with both Mikel Arteta and Jurrien Timber shortlisted for end-of-month October honours.

Arteta and Timber’s nominations reflect an outstanding period for the Gunners, who enjoyed a record-breaking run across all competitions. Arsenal won all six of their games during the month, doing so without conceding a single goal – the first time any English top-flight team has achieved such a feat.

The result of that consistency has been a firm grip on the Premier League summit. With Liverpool and Manchester City already a handful of points adrift, Arsenal have full control of the title race at this stage of the season.

Arteta and Timber recognised for standout October

Mikel Arteta has been shortlisted for Manager of the Month alongside Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim. Vote here for Arteta.

The Arsenal boss guided his side to three Premier League victories from three in October, beating West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace without conceding a single goal. His tactical flexibility and rotation decisions have been key to maintaining the club’s perfect run.

Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber has been nominated for Player of the Month after a string of standout displays. The Dutch defender was instrumental in Arsenal’s defensive solidity, combining pace, power and technical precision to dominate his flank. His performances have been so consistent that he has kept Ben White out of the starting lineup in recent weeks. Vote here for Timber.

Fans invited to vote

Supporters have until Monday, 3rd November, to cast their votes for both awards. The fan votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winners, which will be announced ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.

Will Mikel Arteta and Jurrien Timber complete Arsenal’s perfect month by winning their respective Premier League awards, Gooners?

