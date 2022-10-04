Vote for Arsenal and England star Beth Mead for Womens Player of the Year

Arsenal Woman´s Beth Mead nominated for BBC Footballer of the Year by Michelle

Beth Mead has been nominated for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

This year really is all about Arsenal´s phenomenal winger from Whitby, after an incredible Women´s Super League season in which she scored 11 goals, eight assists, and 72 chances. Beth was also a major part of the England’s Lionesses squad this summer, where they won the UEFA Women’s Euros trophy as they strode to victory against Germany. Mead also won the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards in the process.

Mead has already received a host of recognition this year, including nominations for the Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Year. She was also voted by fans as the Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season for 2021/22, which she won by a landslide.

Beth Mead in action through the 2021/22 season:

Alongside Mead, the five-player shortlist consists of Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, Wolfburg attacker Alexandra Popp, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, and French legend Wendie Renard.

The BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award has been running since 2015 and in previous years, fellow Gunners Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little have received the accolade.

An international panel of experts whittled down the shortlist to just five, but the winner will be determined through fan voting. People can cast their votes here. Calling all Gunners – our Meado needs your votes! Can she win the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award and top off a phenomenal year of football? We fans can certainly help. Let´s do this!

The winner will be announced by the BBC on November 9th 2022..

Michelle Maxwell

