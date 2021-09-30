Vote: Mikel Arteta earns PL Manager of the Month nomination

Manager Mikel Arteta guided his Arsenal team to three straight wins in September and rightly gets his nomination for Premier League Manager of the Month.

The Spaniard started the month with his side rock-bottom of the division on zero points, but ends the calendar month in the top half of the table after winning 100% of their matches in that time.

Nuno Espirito Santo picked up the August award after he guided his team to top of the table with three straight wins, and ironically has suffered the exact opposite run of results in September, ending with his side being comfortably beaten by Arsenal.

✅ Norwich

✅ Burnley

✅ Tottenham 👔 The boss has been nominated for the September award… — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2021

Full shortlist of nominees:

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Graham Potter (Brighton)

Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

If you wish to cast your vote on the winner, click here and follow the instructions.

