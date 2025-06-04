Wage demands could derail Arsenal’s winger plans, as La Liga club tighten grip

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their wide options this summer, with the club targeting a versatile winger to add further depth and dynamism to their attack.

Several names have been linked with a move to north London, but Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams continues to be one of the most prominent. The 22-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and after another strong season in La Liga, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 45 appearances, the possibility of a move to the Premier League is once again under serious consideration.

Chelsea enter the race but face salary hurdle

While Arsenal continue to monitor the situation, journalist Simon Phillips via Substack has reported that Chelsea are pushing hard to secure the winger’s signature. The West London club have reportedly held talks with Williams’ representatives and expressed their willingness to trigger his €58 million release clause.

Despite this, a major obstacle has emerged. Williams is said to be demanding a salary in excess of €10m per annum, a figure Chelsea are currently unwilling to meet. That wage expectation could prove problematic not just for Chelsea but for any Premier League side, including Arsenal, who are known to be cautious when it comes to disrupting their wage structure.

🚨 Exclusive: Nico Williams has began initial talks to renew his Athletic Bilbao contract. Parties discussing a salary pushing €10m, and release clause could increase should a deal be agreed. Not yet a guarantee. Suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea see value in Williams’ current… pic.twitter.com/HieUP2wt69 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 3, 2025

Barcelona, previously linked with the player, have reportedly cooled their interest, further highlighting the challenges posed by such high financial demands.

Door remains ajar, but alternatives may be preferred

With Williams pricing himself at a premium, the path is far from clear. Arsenal remain interested, but unless the player is willing to reduce his expectations, a deal seems unlikely. The Gunners have been careful to avoid overextending on wages in recent years, and this situation appears no different.

Should the move fall through, alternatives such as Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens may become more realistic targets. Both players offer quality and versatility, and neither appears to be demanding the same financial package currently associated with Williams.

Athletic Bilbao are working to extend Williams’ contract in an attempt to protect their asset. A renewal would likely come with a significantly higher release clause, potentially making any future move even more difficult.

Unless there is a shift in demands or strategy, Williams may remain in Bilbao longer than expected. Your thoughts welcome Gooners!

