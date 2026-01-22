Walcott admits one Arsenal man has proven him wrong this season

When Arsenal strengthened their attacking options during the summer, many supporters believed it marked the beginning of the end for Leandro Trossard at the club. The assumption was that increased competition would significantly limit his opportunities for regular game time. However, events since then have challenged that perception.

Trossard resilience amid competition

Trossard has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers over the past few seasons and has consistently delivered when called upon. Despite this, there was a long-standing view that the club could eventually find an upgrade, which often led to the Belgian being underrated. The arrival of new attacking options increased speculation that he would move on, particularly as other players came into prominence.

Rather than allowing the situation to affect his form or confidence, Trossard responded by working harder to remain an important part of the squad. His attitude and application have been evident whenever he has been selected. Almost every appearance has brought tangible value to the team, whether through goals, creativity or intelligent movement. This consistency has made it increasingly difficult for Arsenal to justify leaving him out of the starting line-up.

Within the club, there remains a strong belief that Trossard is well-suited to the team’s needs. His adaptability and reliability mean he continues to be trusted, and there is confidence that he will keep performing at a high level as the season progresses.

Walcott reaction to Arsenal attackers

The resurgence of Trossard has also caught the attention of former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who admitted his surprise while speaking, according to the Metro. He said, ‘There were rumours of Leandro Trossard moving on, and Martinelli as well.

‘That was a position I thought was up for grabs, but they have proved me wrong.

‘They’ve both really picked up their levels, and they are both competing in a healthy environment as well. It’s been a kind of ‘I’ll score more than you’ but in a good way.

‘Leandro Trossard is the player I’ve really been impressed with because he’s different to everyone else they have got on that left-hand side.’