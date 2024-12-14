Walcott insists Arsenal missed a huge chance in the title race in their draw against Everton

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal dropped two significant points in the Premier League title race after their frustrating goalless draw against Everton at the Emirates today. The Gunners struggled to find the decisive moment they needed to break down an Everton side that arrived with a clear defensive strategy.

Sean Dyche’s team is well-known for its ability to frustrate opponents by defending in a low block, allowing the opposition to dominate possession while remaining organised at the back. True to form, Everton showed little interest in controlling the game and instead focused on soaking up pressure and waiting for a rare counterattack or set-piece opportunity. Despite knowing this would be Everton’s approach, Arsenal failed to break through, leaving fans and analysts disappointed.

The Gunners missed a crucial opportunity to close the gap on the Premier League leaders, particularly as Liverpool also dropped points with a draw against Fulham earlier in the day. Theo Walcott, speaking during the BBC’s live coverage of the game, highlighted Arsenal’s inability to capitalise on Liverpool’s slip-up.

“Any opportunity that Arsenal don’t get a result is always going to be a missed opportunity because Liverpool are relentless. You wouldn’t have thought Liverpool had 10 men in that game,” Walcott said. “It was a dogged performance from Everton – you could have predicted that performance before the game, but of course, it’s a missed opportunity.”

While Arsenal were the better team for much of the game, creating chances and controlling possession, they lacked the cutting edge needed to win. Matches like this emphasise the difficulty of competing for the Premier League title, as these are the games champions are expected to win.

If Arsenal truly aspires to win the league this season, they must develop solutions for breaking down stubborn teams like Everton.