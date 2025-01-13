Walcott insists if Arsenal had a striker the Man Utd match could have been different

Theo Walcott has reiterated his belief that Arsenal need to sign a new striker after their disappointing FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester United. The former Arsenal forward watched as his old club struggled to convert their dominance into goals, ultimately falling short against a United side reduced to ten men.

This season, the Gunners have found it more difficult to score consistently compared to last term, when goals came from multiple players across the pitch. Arsenal’s attacking fluency in the previous campaign seemed to justify their decision not to prioritise signing a striker in the summer transfer window. However, that choice now appears to have backfired.

Kai Havertz has taken on the responsibility of leading the line in the current setup, and while the German has had some strong performances, he failed to deliver in the defeat to United. Havertz missed key opportunities during the match and was unable to convert his penalty in the shoot-out, a moment that ultimately proved decisive in Arsenal’s exit from the competition.

Walcott, speaking on BBC Live as he analysed the match, did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal’s current predicament. Reflecting on the team’s struggles in attack, he said:

“It’s like everyone else has said before, Arsenal need a striker at this moment, at this time, because it would have been a completely different story.”

Walcott’s comments echo the growing sentiment among fans and pundits, who see Arsenal’s lack of a clinical striker as the root of their recent problems. While the decision-makers at the Emirates may remain confident in the current squad, Walcott’s remarks underline the urgency of addressing the issue sooner rather than later.

Signing a new striker during the January transfer window may prove challenging, given the difficulty of negotiating major deals mid-season. However, if Arsenal fail to strengthen their attack now, it will likely force the club to break their transfer record again in the summer to secure the kind of forward capable of taking the team to the next level.

For now, Arsenal’s inability to convert chances remains a glaring issue, and Walcott’s pointed comments highlight the need for immediate action if they are to avoid further setbacks.