Theo Walcott is desperate for Southampton to beat Arsenal on Friday

“If Only We Can Get Arsenal Napping…” Walcott Reveals Why He’s Ready To Hurt His Dream Club

Arsenal’s recent results have been disappointing; just when they needed to be picking up points, Arteta and his team dropped four critical points, reducing their chances of winning the league. This Friday, when Arsenal plays struggling Southampton, they stand a good chance of doing what they’ve been doing all season: winning.

Many expect Arsenal to smash the Saints at the Emirates, as there is no room for error in Arsenal’s remaining games.However, while Arsenal prepares to punish Southampton, the Saints have other ideas.

According to Theo Walcott, a former Arsenal star idolised by Gooners who saw him in his prime, the Saints are going for a win at the Emirates because, just as many say, Arsenal must win their remaining games because they need every point available. The 34-year-old, who confesses that the game is emotionally charged for him, says, as quoted by the Daily Echo, “Every game is a win; it’s as simple as that. We need points. It will be an emotional game for myself, personally.

“But I’ve got to go out there and do a job, and that’s to try and play as well and as hard as I can for this club and see where that takes us.”

Even so, Walcott couldn’t help but admit how brilliant Arsenal have been and how hard it may be to beat them, saying, “Arsenal are top of the league for a reason, we get that. We’re realists; I am particularly so, so we’re not stupid; we know it will be a tough game.”

However, he knows Arsenal have been slipping up and thinks if they do so on Friday, they’ll be there to take advantage, saying: “But a Friday night game, you never know. Hopefully, we’ll catch them in a doze, but we’ll see. It’s going to be a very interesting battle.”

Walcott, who scored 108 goals in 397 Arsenal appearances, has every reason to want Southampton to upset Arsenal. However, I believe he and his colleagues are meeting Arsenal at an inopportune time; Arsenal really must defeat Southampton, given what is at stake.

