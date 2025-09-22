Walcott names two Arsenal stars who do not complement each other

Theo Walcott has raised concerns about a midfield partnership that Mikel Arteta often employs in high-profile matches for Arsenal, suggesting it does not deliver the desired results. The former winger believes that the manager’s tactical adjustments against stronger opposition can hinder the natural rhythm and flair that typically define the team’s play.

Concerns Over Arsenal’s Midfield Balance

Arteta has been known to deploy Mikel Merino alongside Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice in midfield when facing elite opponents. While this combination offers defensive stability, it comes at the cost of creativity, leaving the Gunners less effective in transition and attacking phases. Fans have grown frustrated with this approach, arguing that it restricts Arsenal’s ability to play with the ambition expected in such fixtures.

Speaking via the Metro, Walcott explained: “Merino isn’t that No10 and I’d like to see someone like Eze up there who is going to be a bit more creative. We’ve got some similar players and you have a lot of players who are left footers as well. Merino and Zubimendi are both that and very similar in that sense and sometimes for me they get in each other’s way. For me, the balance isn’t right.”

His remarks underline the view that although Merino and Zubimendi are strong midfielders individually, their pairing in the same system often results in redundancy rather than synergy. Both tend to occupy similar spaces, reducing the overall fluidity of Arsenal’s attacking play.

Adjustments Needed for Greater Creativity

The two midfielders previously played together at Real Sociedad, and while that familiarity may have encouraged Arteta to pair them at Arsenal, Walcott’s comments suggest their partnership has yet to adapt effectively to the Premier League. Their overlapping roles frequently lead to congestion in midfield, limiting the diversity of Arsenal’s attacking patterns.

Nevertheless, both players remain highly capable and have the qualities to succeed in the long term. It may simply require tactical refinement to strike the right balance, particularly in matches where Arsenal need to be more adventurous. Introducing a more naturally creative presence, as Walcott suggested, could provide the spark needed to unlock opposition defences while still retaining defensive security.

Merino and Zubimendi bring valuable qualities to the squad, but for Arsenal to thrive in the most demanding fixtures, their partnership must evolve. Arteta’s challenge is to ensure the midfield delivers not only solidity but also the creative edge required to win against the strongest opponents.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…