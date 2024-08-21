Walcott reveals why he thinks Arsenal will be third time lucky this season

Theo Walcott has expressed optimism about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season and shared his reasons why.

The Gunners enter the new campaign as one of the favourites to claim the title.

Over the past two seasons, they have emerged as strong contenders against Manchester City and are considered one of the few clubs capable of ending City’s dominance in the English top flight.

Although Arsenal hasn’t spent heavily this summer, they still boast a highly competitive squad, and many expect them to challenge for the title once again.

The team is working hard to ensure they achieve their goals, and Walcott is confident this season could be a successful one.

Having joined the squad during their pre-season tour in America, Walcott believes he’s seen enough to suggest that Arsenal has what it takes to become champions.

The former attacker said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I was with them in preseason.

‘I’ve seen how structured they are as a unit and, mentally, the way Mikel has hammered his team. I feel like it’s going to be third time lucky.

‘I feel like they want it more and they are ready. I just feel like they’re more equipped as a structure. They’ve learned a lot. They have got a few more experienced players that know the hurt and I just feel like this year could well be their year.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have another chance to be champions and our success in this campaign will depend so much on us.

