Walcott says Chelsea made Arsenal the most vulnerable he has seen the Gunners

Arsenal were held to a draw by ten-man Chelsea at the weekend, a result that suggested the Gunners may not yet be operating at the level required to secure the Premier League title. While this outcome will not cause undue concern at the Emirates, it is a reminder that Arsenal have not consistently dominated matches against their closest rivals this season. On a positive note, Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to collect victories against smaller opponents, maintaining a strong run of form that keeps them at the summit of the division and causes concern for other clubs whenever they face the Gunners.

Chelsea Exposes Arsenal’s Vulnerabilities

Chelsea proved particularly difficult for Arsenal to break down over the weekend, despite playing much of the game with ten men. The Blues delivered one of their most disciplined and effective performances in recent times, capitalising on the gaps left by Arsenal’s absence of key centre-halves. Their approach exposed weaknesses in the Gunners’ defensive structure, creating opportunities and forcing mistakes that would not normally be expected from Arteta’s team. Chelsea’s display served as a warning that Arsenal must remain vigilant against teams willing to exploit vulnerabilities, even when numerically disadvantaged.

Walcott on Arsenal’s Performance

Theo Walcott, who attended the game, believes Chelsea demonstrated that they are capable of challenging Arsenal for the title this season. Speaking via the Metro, he stated, “Being at the game, watching it, I’ve never seen Arsenal be so vulnerable and I think the fact they were missing their centre-halves was a big factor and Chelsea played into that really well. They really focussed on the weaknesses that Arsenal developed. They caused so many mistakes from Arsenal and that was definitely not normal.”

Walcott’s observations show the importance of maintaining defensive solidity, particularly against well-organised opponents who are prepared to exploit lapses. While Arsenal’s overall form remains strong, the result against Chelsea highlights that there is still work to be done if they are to sustain a title challenge through the remainder of the season.

