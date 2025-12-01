Walcott Says Gyokeres Is “Too Nice” After Chelsea Draw

Theo Walcott has criticised an Arsenal forward for being too nice following the 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Arsenal produced a laboured display at the end of a gruelling week of football at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It was arguably their worst performance of the season, and for long spells they were short of real attacking impetus, even though Chelsea played the entire second half with ten men. Arsenal created very few clear cut chances, yet they still had a huge opportunity to win it with the final action of the game. A cross into the box in the dying moments was met by an off balance Jurrien Timber, who could only glance his header wide. Replays showed that his touch prevented Viktor Gyokeres from having a much better goalscoring opportunity right behind him.

Walcott wants Gyokeres to demand space

The Swedish striker was left frustrated after the chance had gone, but Walcott believes he must be more ruthless in commanding his space in those situations. Theo Walcott, an Arsenal cult hero, has called on the centre forward to be stronger in demanding the ball. As reported by the Metro, Walcott said, “This is when you get desperate towards the end of games and you want to commit loads of bodies forward. You always feel though if a right back is in this position, I’d be asking questions if I was Gyokeres here and saying look this is my space this is why I’m on the pitch. But look, he’s been doing it all season but he’d be disappointed. Gyokeres would have been calling it no doubt but it just annoys me when players are out of position but I understand why Arsenal committed so many bodies.

‘Gyokeres is too nice sometimes I think.’”

Perspective on the result

On a second look, it is still unclear whether Gyokeres called for the ball, and if he did not, he has to accept some share of the blame for the opportunity going begging.

Nevertheless, there is not much value in dwelling on a single moment. Perspective is important and a wider view of the week makes the result a very respectable point at a difficult ground. It was Arsenal’s third big fixture within seven days and they came out of the run unbeaten, which is no small achievement. They will take the point, regroup, and aim to respond positively when they face Brentford on Wednesday.

Benjamin Kenneth

