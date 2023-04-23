Walcott says “just incredible” Arsenal “are the best team in the League”

Generally, if you are to talk about Arsenal this season, they’ve been the best PL side, no doubt. However, with three draws in their last three games, Arsenal are on a bad run at the moment, considering the standards they set for themselves.

Their latest draw came Friday night against a spirited Southampton, who are doing everything to avoid the drop, even if it is to curtail Arsenal’s title ambitions. Much has been said about that game, but I bet what you’d want to hear is Walcott’s bold claim, after the game, about Arsenal being incredible and Manchester City not being as good as they have been this season.

“Arsenal are just incredible. We played Manchester City the other week, and I thought Arsenal were way better than them,” he told NBC Sports.

“That’s how I see Arsenal at the moment,” he added. “We can take a lot of positives from this game because they [Arsenal] are the best team in this league at this moment in time.”

If Walcott’s claims are a true reflection of what Arsenal are, then we can be confident they can conjure up a plan to go and beat Manchester City at the Etihad this coming week. A win at the Etihad could breathe life into Arsenal’s title charge; it could be the start of an important winning streak that could just give them a chance to show they are the better side compared to City by beating them to the 2022–23 league title.

Darren N

