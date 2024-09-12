Walcott says Nwaneri must be patient for minutes “just let this guy develop”

Arsenal are anticipated to be without some of their finest midfielders for the North London derby, including Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, who are injured, and Declan Rice, who will be serving a red card ban.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have to be imaginative and daring in how he arranges his midfield. Giving young prodigy Ethan Nwaneri his first Arsenal star is one bold move the Spaniard may make.

In preseason, the Hale End star excelled in Arsenal colours, shining in friendlies against Manchester United and Bournemouth. Gooners who watched him in those friendlies admitted that he was ready, and that this new season would be his chance to establish himself as a reliable first-team option.

Some believe that with limited midfield options for the North London derby, the Arsenal technical bench would start the kid in the hopes that he can seize his opportunity, despite the plan to gradually integrate him into the team and give him minutes over time.

While some Gooners expect Nwaneri to start this weekend, former Gunner Theo Walcott told Football London that he does not believe he should. Walcott, who entered the scene as a 17-year-old, believes it would be ideal for the young Englishman to start as a super sub and work his way into the lineup.

Walcott as per Football London admitted, “I wouldn’t expect Nwaneri to start in that position. I think he’s one of those who likes to come inside but to start in the derby when you got a lot of players out, I’m not quite sure yet if he’s ready for that.

“But of course, make an impact because again, when I came through, I was used as a bit of an impact player at first just to find my feet, and it worked. I think when you have that as a player, eventually, yes, you do need to take the next step when the manager gives you the opportunity and actually go for it, but I just don’t think this is the right timing right now.

“He had a great pre-season great kid, good athlete. But it’s one of those where we just need to take a step back – which we won’t because I know that from being on the other side of it – and just let this guy develop.”

I assume everyone is looking forward to seeing what lineup Arteta will field on Sunday, as well as whether Nwaneri will be in it. The Arsenal technical bench must make the correct team selection, or the consequences will be severe.

That said, if Arteta believes Nwaneri is worthy of starting, he should do so. The Arsenal manager should have a plan for the 17-year-old.

