Walcott speaks about what he discovered about Arsenal players

Theo Walcott came back to haunt Arsenal with Southampton after he scored the Saint’s goal of the game in their 1-1 draw at the Emirates last night.

The attacker spent 12 years at Arsenal after joining them from the Saints as a teenager in 2006.

He joined Everton in 2018 and moved on loan back to the South Coast this season.

He is one of the key members of a Southampton team that is flying high and threatening to break into the Premier League top six by the end of this season.

They looked like running away with all the points in the game against an Arsenal side that had lost their previous three league games.

Arsenal needed a win to boost their confidence and Walcott revealed after the game that the players at his former team were full of fear.

He said he could sense that.

Arsenal’s night moved from bad to worse when Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off after holding on to Walcott as the Englishmen pulled away from him.

“I felt a lot of fear in Arsenal tonight, to be honest,” he said to Amazon as quoted by Goal.com, after the game.

Arsenal didn’t win the game but they didn’t lose it either and Mikel Arteta will hope that his players can get a win when they face Everton at the weekend