Walcott surprisingly ranks former Gunner above most of the club’s icons

The former striker had a long spell at the Emirates, which afforded him the chance to play with several players who have made a significant impact on the club. Legends like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Patrick Vieira are always mentioned when discussing iconic Arsenal figures.

However, not every fan considers Robin van Persie a top legend, and only a few would rank him above Vieira and Bergkamp.

Recently, Walcott participated in an elimination game with the Daily Mail in a video posted on X. In the game, he had to choose between two Arsenal legends at a time. Surprisingly, Walcott chose Van Persie over other notable players like Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, and Bukayo Saka.

Ultimately, he selected Henry over Van Persie and insisted that only the former Gunners goal machine is a bigger Arsenal legend than Van Persie.