Walcott thinks Arsenal getting lucky is exactly what can help them win the league

Even the most loyal Arsenal supporters would struggle to deny that the Gunners were fortunate in their 2 – 1 victory over Wolves at the weekend. The match did not unfold as many expected, with Arsenal finding it difficult to break down a determined and well-organised visiting side. Wolves frustrated the hosts for long periods, limiting clear chances and disrupting Arsenal’s usual rhythm.

Grinding Out Results When It Matters

Despite those challenges, Mikel Arteta’s team eventually found a way to get the job done. This ability to win matches even when performances fall short is often a defining characteristic of successful sides. Over the course of a long season, there will inevitably be fixtures in which teams struggle to impose themselves, yet still manage to secure maximum points. For Arsenal, this resilience could prove vital as the campaign progresses.

History shows that champions are rarely perfect. A review of recent title winners highlights numerous occasions where teams claimed victories they arguably did not deserve on the balance of play. Those moments often become decisive in tight title races, separating those who fall short from those who lift the trophy. Arsenal understands that winning at all costs, even on difficult days, is essential if it is to remain competitive at the highest level.

While the performance against Wolves raised concerns, the result itself may carry greater significance in the long run. Arsenal will face further tests where they struggle to dominate matches, but finding solutions and collecting points regardless of circumstances can build belief and momentum within the squad. That sense of inevitability is often associated with teams pushing for major honours.

Walcott Highlights Champions’ Luck

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott believes the win is part of a wider pattern developing at the club. Sharing his view, according to the Metro, he said, “It shows, for me, that Arsenal are getting that luck that all champions get in time. It’s happening every week, it’s happening constantly now. At Arsenal, all of a sudden, something is developing and it’s just that positive energy and I think that helps.”

While luck alone cannot sustain a title challenge, it often plays a role alongside quality and consistency. If Arsenal can combine hard-fought wins with improved performances, these narrow victories could become crucial stepping stones towards achieving their ambitions later in the season.