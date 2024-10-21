Walcott urges Arsenal star to stop overthinking

Gabriel Martinelli missed a crucial opportunity to put Arsenal ahead against Bournemouth, a miss that ultimately proved costly in their 2-0 defeat.
Mikel Arteta’s team struggled after William Saliba was sent off, but even with a numerical disadvantage, they had a golden opportunity when Martinelli found himself in a prime position to score. Unfortunately, the Brazilian squandered the chance, which was Arsenal’s best opportunity to take the lead.
Martinelli will be disappointed with the miss, especially as he needs goals to boost his confidence and form.
Commenting on the missed chance, former Arsenal player Theo Walcott suggested that the young forward tends to overthink in front of goal, which can hinder his finishing ability.
He said, as quoted by Football365:
“Of course, it’s a great save, but look, this is Arsenal, they want to win the league. It’s a massive moment for not just Arsenal, but for Martinelli himself.
“You don’t have to overthink it. I think at times, Martinelli, when he has a bit more time on the ball, he actually overthinks it instead of actually doing something instinctive.
“And I think that’s probably what he’s down for at times with his goalscoring record at the moment.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinelli knows he should have done better with that chance, and he will be kicking himself for not scoring that goal.
He has been a key player for us in the last few seasons; however, he must do better in front of our goal this term to help us achieve our seasonal objective.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
i’m surprised more isn’t being made of the Martinelli miss
the Arteta defensive approach when going down to 10 men should not be a surprise, especially after Man C
and against Spurs we started very defensively minded from the beginning hoping to nick a goal
the difference between Spurs and Bournemouth is Gabriel took his goal opportunity and Martinelli didn’t…again (think Atalanta clean through and blazing over the top)
the Bournemouth game could have ended very differently had Martinelli taken that golden opportunity and put Arsenal 1 nil up
that miss was as key a moment as the red card
Something tells me that if Martinelli’s lack of composure continues,Arteta will try to sign a star left winger in the near future. Trossard has end product but lacks pace. Martinelli has pace but his end product is inconsistent. If only we had a player who could do both.