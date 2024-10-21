Walcott urges Arsenal star to stop overthinking

Gabriel Martinelli missed a crucial opportunity to put Arsenal ahead against Bournemouth, a miss that ultimately proved costly in their 2-0 defeat.

Mikel Arteta’s team struggled after William Saliba was sent off, but even with a numerical disadvantage, they had a golden opportunity when Martinelli found himself in a prime position to score. Unfortunately, the Brazilian squandered the chance, which was Arsenal’s best opportunity to take the lead.

Martinelli will be disappointed with the miss, especially as he needs goals to boost his confidence and form.

Commenting on the missed chance, former Arsenal player Theo Walcott suggested that the young forward tends to overthink in front of goal, which can hinder his finishing ability.

He said, as quoted by Football365:

“Of course, it’s a great save, but look, this is Arsenal, they want to win the league. It’s a massive moment for not just Arsenal, but for Martinelli himself.

“You don’t have to overthink it. I think at times, Martinelli, when he has a bit more time on the ball, he actually overthinks it instead of actually doing something instinctive.

“And I think that’s probably what he’s down for at times with his goalscoring record at the moment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli knows he should have done better with that chance, and he will be kicking himself for not scoring that goal.

He has been a key player for us in the last few seasons; however, he must do better in front of our goal this term to help us achieve our seasonal objective.

