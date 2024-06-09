Walcott urges Arsenal to sign two Premier League stars

Theo Walcott has suggested two players that Arsenal should target in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad further.

Mikel Arteta’s side has shown excellent form in recent months, establishing themselves as one of the top clubs in Europe in 2024. Despite their strong performances, Arsenal did not secure a trophy, underscoring the need for additional quality to make the leap to becoming champions. Arsenal is actively looking to bolster their squad, with a striker high on their shopping list. Numerous names have been linked to the Gunners, and Walcott, a former Arsenal attacker, has weighed in with his recommendations.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think what Mikel Arteta has done and the atmosphere at Arsenal is incredible. What we are missing is a striker, and to have that balance on the bench.

“I’d say that’s the one thing, maybe Mikel didn’t trust his bench as much. I’m looking at someone like an Alexander Isak or an Ollie Watkins who’s been established in the Premier League.

“We may look abroad but I’m a big believer in someone who is proven in the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To advance to the next step, we need to sign a striker who can score up to 20 league goals per season.

We already have more than enough players who will score goals for us in other positions, and we need a striker to improve our numbers further.

