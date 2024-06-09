Walcott urges Arsenal to sign two Premier League stars

He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I think what Mikel Arteta has done and the atmosphere at Arsenal is incredible. What we are missing is a striker, and to have that balance on the bench.
“I’d say that’s the one thing, maybe Mikel didn’t trust his bench as much. I’m looking at someone like an Alexander Isak or an Ollie Watkins who’s been established in the Premier League.
“We may look abroad but I’m a big believer in someone who is proven in the Premier League.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
To advance to the next step, we need to sign a striker who can score up to 20 league goals per season.
We already have more than enough players who will score goals for us in other positions, and we need a striker to improve our numbers further.
