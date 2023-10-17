Walker breaks silence on his clash with Arsenal coach

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has spoken out after his clash with Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover following their loss to the Gunners before the international break.

Walker was approached by Jover for a handshake after the game, but he declined and confronted the Gunners coach, who had previously worked with them at City.

This confrontation led to a heated altercation, and the defender has now addressed what transpired between them.

Walker has acknowledged that he allowed the defeat to get the better of him and possibly overreacted. He also stated his intention to apologise to the coach for the incident.

The defender said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t like losing. A couple of matches before, Nico did not want to shake hands when we beat them.

“When we lost, he wanted to shake my hand and I did not take it lightly. I will probably reach out to him. It was probably a bit too much.

“It was a big match there and losing in the way we did and so late on hurt.”

Walker’s admission does indeed reflect his character and sportsmanship, as he recognised that the situation could have been avoided, and he took responsibility for his actions.

Regarding Jover, it’s important for coaches and staff to exhibit consistency in their behaviour, including when it comes to post-match gestures like handshakes. If he chose not to shake hands with City players after a previous loss, it’s reasonable to expect a similar approach in subsequent encounters.

