Walsh will not be joining Arsenal Women, as Barca boss states they have “no intention” to let her go.

Marc Vives, the Barcelona Femeni sporting director, has dismissed the idea that Keira Walsh could be leaving the club this summer.

Early this summer, it was claimed that the England Lioness star was thought to favour a return to England, and Arsenal were identified as the club keen on that deal. Well, those transfer rumours grew cold, only to re-emerge this weekend.

After reports emerged that Aitana Bonmati was renewing her contract with Barca, Walsh was one of the other players the Spanish giants were keen to tie on long-term deals. According to reports, she was reluctant to extend her deal, but it would be more difficult for her to do so, which many thought gave Arsenal hope that they could sign her for a reasonable bid.

That said, while Gooners were waiting to see if Arsenal Women would try to close that deal, Barca Femeni sporting director Marc Vives has dashed all hope of that happening anytime soon.

Vives is convinced Walsh is staying, as he stated before Barcelona defeated Deportivo La Coruna women in their 2024-25 league opener: “Keira Walsh is part of our squad; we count on her, and we have no intention [of letting her go]. For us, she is an essential player, and we trust that she will be here. There is no indication to suggest otherwise.”

Marc Vivés, en DAZN, sobre una posible salida de Keira Walsh: “Keira forma parte de nuestra plantilla, contamos con ella, y no tenemos ninguna intención, para nosotras es una jugadora imprescindible y confiamos que esté aquí, no hay ninguna señal que nos indique lo contrario”. — Ángel Pérez (@ap_angelperez) September 8, 2024

Notably, Walsh made the Barcelona starting lineup for that game, playing 70 minutes of the win. Signing Walsh would have been a statement; she’s a player who could have easily made Arsenal WSL title favourites, don’t you think so?

Oh well, maybe next season Gooners?

