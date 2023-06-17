Want to meet Arsenal & England star Leah Williamson? Get to her MK book signing! by Michelle

Arsenal ‘s Leah Williamson OBE launched her first book, You have the Power, in March this year. Written with journalist Suzy Wrack, You Have the Power is filled with stories from Leah’s own life and tons of brilliant advice, to show young girls how to find their strength and empower them to follow their dreams.

Leah is doing a book signing in Waterstones, Milton Keynes, on 26th June 2023 – Visit Waterstones for details and to book your ticket!

How exciting is this??!!! Leah Williamson is coming to town to sign copies of her fantastic new book! Get your tickets now….! pic.twitter.com/1fG0wWB9cz — WaterstonesMK ☕ (@WaterstonesMK) June 16, 2023

Last summer 26 year old Leah captained the Lionesses to victory in Euro 2022. Leah should have been captaining the Lionesses again at this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand, but she has withdrawn due to suffering a season-ending ACL injury in March 2023.

Michelle Maxwell

