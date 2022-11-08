Want to meet Arsenal Women star Beth Mead? Get down to The Armoury…

Meet Beth Mead, Arsenal & Lioness superstar, at exclusive signing of new book By Michelle

Arsenal have announced that Beth Mead will be appearing at an exclusive book signing event at the Armoury on Wednesday 16th November. The Armoury is Arsenal’s flagship store, located below the podium at the West side of Emirates Stadium close to Holloway road. There is a full range of merchandise available there, a lot of which can be personalised for you.

Beth will be at the Armoury between 6pm and 8pm to sign copies of her brand-new book, Lioness. To sign up for the book signing, you need to fill out the following form: Beth Mead Book Signing

Copies of ‘Lioness’ will be available to purchase on the night for Beth to sign. Please be aware that Beth will only be able to sign copies of Lioness purchased at the Armoury.

Beth’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament trophies will be there for supporters to have photos taken with. We hear that Gunnersaurus will also be making an appearance. It definitely sounds like a great event to attend!

Waterstone’s review;

Top scorer and Player of the Tournament at the UEFA Women’s Euros, the gifted Beth Mead lifts the lid on the Lionesses’ glorious victory as well as telling the story of her own path to the top of the international game.

Beth Mead is one of the world’s most talented female footballers – Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament at the UEFA Euros 2022, Arsenal Player of the Season 2021-22, and nominee for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. But long before this, Beth was just an ordinary kid from Hinderwell, North Yorkshire who wanted to play football.

From being placed in the local boys’ team as a child because her mum wanted her to run off her boundless energy, to joining Middlesborough FC’s academy and making her professional debut at Sunderland, Beth and women’s football have come a long way.

Now, Beth shares the challenges that shaped her, what she faced on the journey to the top, and the life events that made her stronger. Filled with positive life lessons and an exclusive account of England’s Euros campaign, Beth offers readers of all ages the tools to be confident, brave, and resilient.

Empowering, inspirational, and honest, this is Beth’s story.

We can’t wait to sit down and enjoy a great read. Have any of you pre-ordered a copy? Who’s planning to head to Emirates Stadium for Beth’s book signing?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on @JustGoonerWomen on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….