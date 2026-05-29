Wantaway Arsenal star has decided to remain in England

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Arsenal this summer and has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, with the Gunners prepared to accept a cut-price offer for his signature to facilitate a transfer and reshape their attacking options for the new campaign, while speculation continues over his role moving forward at the club.

The Gunners have had Jesus in their squad since the summer of 2022, and he has played a key role in their resurgence as a top club in England in recent seasons, contributing across different stages of their domestic progress under the current managerial project at the club as discussions regarding squad planning and future attacking depth remain ongoing within the club structure.

Transfer situation and contract outlook

However, Jesus has just a year left on his current deal and has fallen to the bottom of the pecking order among Premier League strikers at the club, which has raised questions about his long term future at present situation.

Arsenal still see him as an important player and would keep him, but with limited game time, the best next step may be to allow him to leave the club this summer, depending on how the transfer market develops as both parties assess the most suitable outcome.

Interest from other clubs and player stance

The striker understands the situation and is now considering a move, with several clubs showing interest, including his former team Palmeiras.

However, Jesus does not want to leave the Premier League, according to a report on ESPN, just yet and believes he has unfinished business in England’s top flight, so he wants to stay and continue playing for a club there rather than making an immediate move abroad. His preference adds uncertainty to the transfer situation ahead of the summer window as interest continues to develop around him.

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