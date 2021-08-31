Maitland-Niles “surplus to requirements” at Arsenal

Noel Whelan has claimed that Ainsley Maitland-Niles might be better off playing further forward amidst reports that he is now prepared to play as a right back.

He has been used in that position for Arsenal, but he has always insisted that he is a midfielder.

He played in midfield while he was on loan at West Brom in the second half of last season.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Everton is interested in signing him on loan as a back-up to their often-injured right-back, Seamus Coleman.

The report claims that he is now open to playing in that position as he is just focused on getting game time.

Former Leeds striker, Whelan claims that the England international will struggle to play as a full-back because he isn’t so good at the back even though he does better attacking-wise.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “I think he is surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

“I’m not too sure whether he’d be able to play that wing-back role on a long-term basis. It is a specialised position where you have to be able to cover all bases and I have question marks over the defensive side of his game.

“He is brilliant going forward and linking up the play but I think the defensive side of his game might let him down. I think he would benefit from playing further up the field.”

With a few hours left before the transfer window closes, it will be interesting to see if he will be allowed to leave.