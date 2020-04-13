Wantaway Bayern star ‘dreamed of Arsenal’

Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso has fallen out of favour in Germany, and is thoroughly expected to quit the club in the coming window.

Arsenal have been touted as a possible destination, and the player himself has previously named Arsenal as a club he dreamed of.

“Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal,” he said in 2017.

“I like the Premier League and I think I am well suited to it.

“It is the league that offers the most competition, it is the most open, the most hard-fought and the most spectacular.”

With the midfielder likely to be on the move in the coming months, and with us likely to make a number of changes to our personnel, Tolisso could well be on our shortlist.

The 25 year-old currently has two years left on his contract, and with his place on the fringes of the squad, you would hope that Bayern wouldn’t price us out of such a deal.

Dani Ceballos has his loan deal end in June, and while we had believed to be keen on extending that loan by another year, Juventus have emerged as front runners for his signature.

Lucas Torreira is also being linked with a move away from the club in the coming months to return to Italy, and his transfer fee may well go some way to cover the required cost of Tolisso.

Mikel Arteta’s view on the Frenchman’s ability to fit his style of play is unknown however, although he is definitely a talent that could be utilised at Arsenal.

Would Tolisso fit in nicely at the Emirates? How much would Bayern command for the French international?

Patrick