Wanted Arsenal man has decided that he wants to stay

Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac has changed his mind about leaving the Emirates and he wants to fight for his future now, claims The Guardian.

The Bosnian has struggled to play for Arsenal recently after the club signed the likes of Kieran Tierney last summer.

He has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta and now that the Gunners have signed more defenders, he will likely struggle to play.

He has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer with West Ham and Schalke 04 keen to take him on.

The Guardian is now reporting that the Bosnian has spoken with Arteta and he wants to remain at the club and fight for his future.

It claims that he knows he will be behind Tierney in the pecking order, but he is determined to play and earn a place in the team.

Nick Ames of The Guardian Tweeted: “Am told West Ham is not a likely destination for Sead Kolasinac as things stand. Player has had talks with Arteta & knows he’s behind Tierney, but wants to fight for his spot unless something significant changes #AFC”

Arsenal has several players that can cover for left-back including Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Kolasinac will hope that Arteta will consider him better than the alternative players who are not natural left-backs when Tierney is unavailable to play.