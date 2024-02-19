Warning: Porto have some brilliant players that Arsenal need to watch out for on Wednesday

The Gooners were surely relieved when they found out they were matched up against FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

Arsenal is considered to be a stronger team than FC Porto, at least on paper. Arsenal is doing extremely well in the Premier League, but FC Porto is not at its strongest this season. In the Portuguese league, they’re currently chasing Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, who were 7 points ahead of them before the weekend’s fixtures. The gap might be different when you read this. However, FC Porto isn’t exactly in top form right now. With their current form and Arsenal’s impressive 2024 resurgence, it’s no surprise that Arteta and the team are expected to easily defeat the Portuguese side. There’s talk of the Gunners securing both home and away wins to secure a spot in the quarters.

Gooners are pretty confident they’ll get the job done. However, the outcome of the match will be determined by the 180 minutes on the pitch they’ll play each other to determine which team advances to the UCL quarterfinals. However, it’s worth considering that FC Porto shouldn’t be overlooked in these two games. Actually, they have a few players that Arsenal should keep an eye on.

Pepe, their Brazilian winger, is definitely a player who can cause problems for Arsenal. The 26-year-old has been pretty impressive, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists in both the Primeira Liga and Champions League. Porto benefits from his ability to play multiple positions, adding an element of surprise to their game. Pepe is a player that the Arsenal fullbacks will have to deal with.

Stephen Eustaquio is absolutely killing it in FC Porto’s midfield. Eustaquio, a Canadian international, has a ferocious nature that could unsettle the Gunners in the middle of the park. He’s considered a press-resistant playmaker, adding an attacking threat to Porto’s Champions League games this season. He’s a valuable asset for Porto. Yes, Arsenal seems pretty satisfied with its midfield after Rice’s arrival and his impact being felt. But people are excited to see Eustaquio go up against Rice on Wednesday.

Evanilson (pictured) is another player that Arsenal should keep an eye on. The striker has already been linked with a move to Arsenal this season, so he’s a player whose talent is well-known at the Emirates. He’s a clear goal threat. He’s scored 19 goals in 26 games, which is incredible. He’s scored four goals in the five Champions League matches he’s played this campaign. He’s really fast, so Gabriel or Saliba better stay on their toes, or they might get caught off guard.

In addition to Pepe, Eustaquio, and Evanilson, we should add that Wenderson Galeno, the Brazilian winger, is someone Arsenal should definitely keep an eye on. The left-sided winger has scored four goals and provided three assists in just five Champions League games. Galeno has done a great job of replacing Luis Diaz at Porto ever since he joined Liverpool. He, like Evanilson, is really fast, so Ben White needs to be on high alert to nullify his speed and trickery.

So those are four players that Arsenal should keep an eye on? Anyone I have missed?

Arsenal play FC Porto this Wednesday at the Stadio do Dragao in the UCL round of 16 first leg. The second leg will be on March 12th at the Emirates.

Darren N

