Was Aaron Ramsdale the real hero of Arsenal’s win at Newcastle?

Arsenal confirmed that they are back in form with a famous 2-0 win over Newcastle. That win sees Arsenal keep their title hopes alive, at least as they await Man City to drop points in their next fixtures.

Though Jorginho and Odegaard shone in that game, Arteta had another hero he couldn’t fail to mention after that game. Arteta’s unsung hero was Aaron Ramsdale.

The Spaniard took his time to appreciate the growth he is seeing in his goalkeeper, and how impressed he is with him this season. After seeing his team win against Eddie Howe’s, Arteta joined Sky Sports commentary to discuss the game. PL legend Shay Given, among the commentators, asked Arteta his thoughts on Ramsdale’s performances this season.

Arteta said on Sky Sports, as quoted by TBR: “[That’s] the most important thing [keeping the ball out of the net]! I think he’s been brilliant. It’s been a big jump for him from where he was to play for Arsenal and the standards that are required.

“He has really improved in every aspect, especially in his consistency, in his life, in his maturity, how he can read the game, so really pleased with him.”

The Englishman’s shot-stopper has been incredible for Arsenal all season, even though many will remember him for his masterclass against Liverpool. Against Newcastle, he also made a brilliant save from Willock’s hit. In that game, he picked up his 13th clean sheet, completed 13 successive short passes and four long ones, and made two high claims in that contest.

There is no doubt that it was a great team performance at St. James Park, but it could have counted for nothing if Ramsdale hadn’t been in such brilliant form to keep a clean sheet…

