Arsenal moved to sign a new striker in the summer after several seasons of avoiding major investment in that position. There had long been a sense that the presence of a proven centre forward was missing from the squad, raising questions about whether the team was fully equipped to take the final step towards sustained success.

In response, the club committed significant funds to bring Viktor Gyokeres to north London following his impressive double season at Sporting Club. Expectations were high that he would arrive and begin scoring immediately, providing the cutting edge Arsenal had been lacking. However, that impact has not materialised, with the attacker struggling to consistently find the back of the net during the current campaign.

Questions over form and tactical fit

Arsenal have made efforts to help show Gyokeres in attacking situations, but his goals have not arrived with the same regularity as they did in Portugal. This has inevitably led to debate about his suitability for Arsenal’s system and whether the move was the right decision at this stage of the club’s development.

The Gunners continue to work hard to maximise the qualities within their squad, yet the lack of goals from their main striker has been noticeable. Given the importance of marginal gains at the highest level, this situation has placed additional scrutiny on the summer signing and the wider recruitment strategy.

Pressure behind the transfer decision

Former players Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes have now offered their views on the transfer, suggesting the decision may have been influenced by external factors. Speaking as cited by the Metro, Butt explained the context surrounding the move, saying, ‘It’s the pressure. The pressure to buy a centre forward.

‘The pressure to buy a striker at a club who keep nearly winning the title is massive.’

Scholes echoed similar sentiments, adding, ‘I think Gyokeres was the last one available as well.’

Their comments imply that Arsenal may have felt compelled to act due to expectations rather than perfect alignment. As the season progresses, attention will remain on whether Gyokeres can adapt and deliver the goals Arsenal hoped for, or whether doubts about the signing will continue to grow.