Was Arsenal forced to sign Viktor Gyokeres?

Arsenal moved to sign a new striker in the summer after several seasons of avoiding major investment in that position. There had long been a sense that the presence of a proven centre forward was missing from the squad, raising questions about whether the team was fully equipped to take the final step towards sustained success.
In response, the club committed significant funds to bring Viktor Gyokeres to north London following his impressive double season at Sporting Club. Expectations were high that he would arrive and begin scoring immediately, providing the cutting edge Arsenal had been lacking. However, that impact has not materialised, with the attacker struggling to consistently find the back of the net during the current campaign.
Questions over form and tactical fit
Arsenal have made efforts to help show Gyokeres in attacking situations, but his goals have not arrived with the same regularity as they did in Portugal. This has inevitably led to debate about his suitability for Arsenal’s system and whether the move was the right decision at this stage of the club’s development.
The Gunners continue to work hard to maximise the qualities within their squad, yet the lack of goals from their main striker has been noticeable. Given the importance of marginal gains at the highest level, this situation has placed additional scrutiny on the summer signing and the wider recruitment strategy.
Pressure behind the transfer decision
Former players Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes have now offered their views on the transfer, suggesting the decision may have been influenced by external factors. Speaking as cited by the Metro, Butt explained the context surrounding the move, saying, ‘It’s the pressure. The pressure to buy a centre forward.
‘The pressure to buy a striker at a club who keep nearly winning the title is massive.’
Scholes echoed similar sentiments, adding, ‘I think Gyokeres was the last one available as well.’
Their comments imply that Arsenal may have felt compelled to act due to expectations rather than perfect alignment. As the season progresses, attention will remain on whether Gyokeres can adapt and deliver the goals Arsenal hoped for, or whether doubts about the signing will continue to grow.
______________________________________________________________________
I don’t buy into this “Gyokeres is great for the team” that so many have convinced themselves into believing.
He had five touches in a first half against by far and away the worst premier league team in years. It’s not good enough and he is not good enough.
Why Berta wanted him is a mystery. He was signed to score goals and he doesn’t score goals that is it.
Don’t mind them. There’s a reason why Arsenal chose Arteta as a coach and not them
First things first. There were 3 potential marquee striker signings available in the market. Gyokeres, Isak and Sesko. No one has scored what many expected them to score. So, criticising the club for signing Gyokeres is a waste of time
Secondly, Gyokeres has freed up our wingers. No wonder the likes of Saka, Madueke and Trossard are shining this season
Lastly, the guy was picking up before his injury. We have seen what he can do, especially against Atletico Madrid
So, Gyokeres is here to stay and he will be a big hit in the second leg
The club brought in Gyokeres because we needed a finisher up top, to finish the chances we create, because Havertz and Jesus were not consistent or reliable.
The team is still having to adjust, as well as Gyokeres having to adjust to each other. Secondly, we don’t play to maximize a striker centrally; Arteta plays out to the wings, about 60% or more to the right.
I think a few slight tweaks and things will work out. Play through centrally more, more movement from players to run channels, and having him stay forward rather than always dropping deep like Havertz and Jesus.
We don’t need Gyokeres to link up the midfield, we need him to score. We have Odegaard, Rice, Zubimendi to link up with attackers, and even Calafiori inverting into the midfield to help link up.
We’ll see though, we have only reached 2nd 3 straight times without a legit striker, it would be nice to see us actually use him more in attack.