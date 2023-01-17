Was Arsenal right to walk away from Mudryk deal?

Chelsea has just beaten Arsenal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk in a manner that embarrasses the Gunners, considering he was already close to an Emirates move.

The youngster has spent the last few months flirting about a move to the Emirates and Arsenal made three offers to add him to their squad.

It wasn’t enough and Chelsea made a late entrance and hijacked the deal with outrageous money offers.

What Chelsea did does set them, Man City, PSG and even Man Utd apart and shows that these types of sides can out-muscle financially.

However, The Sun’s David Seager insists the Gunners did the right thing to walk out of the talks.

He writes:

“Arsenal bid twice for this exciting Ukrainian and obviously had a top price in mind, based on their own assessment of a player’s value, and not that of the selling club or the media.

“For my money – and thank goodness it isn’t – Edu and Arteta have made the right call.

“Mudryk has potential, and current custodians obviously felt they could develop that, but the price, wages and length of contract offered by Chelsea is shocking.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is a talented boy and is worth a lot of money, but there is a limit to how much we should spend on the Ukrainian.

Just because Chelsea was willing to break the bank for him does not mean it was the right thing to do and we should not regret not offering the youngster too much money.

