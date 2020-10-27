Was Arsenal robbed by VAR against Leicester?

What is the use of VAR if the wrong decisions are not going to be rectified?
A number of issues always arise with VAR, there is never a weekend that goes by where VAR is not at the centre of a big controversy or talking point, and yet again this weekend it was at the centre of a big talking point, but this time the focus was on Arsenal.
A perfect start for our boys with a goal for Lacazette from a corner was quickly wiped out by the referee and match officials.
Questions were and still are being raised as to why! Some say it is because of an offside position and some say that Xhaka was deemed to be at fault because he was obstructing the goalkeepers view. If Xhaka was obstructing the view, when he was standing to the side of Kasper Schmeichel then I seriously believe that these referees and officials need to take a trip to Specsavers!
Had Xhaka been in front of Schmeichel and had Xhaka made contact with the ball as it left the boot of Lacazette then I would be sitting here saying we have no right to argue, but yet again the decision has divided opinion, leaning more towards the fact that the goal should have stood and there is a clear lack of communication and understanding of what is deemed to be an obstruction and what isn’t!
Other than the goal there were also a number of tackles that could have been deemed a red card rather than a yellow, but of course when it is against Arsenal, we don’t get any of those correct calls.
If VAR is not going to be used in the way that it was intended to be then I think that it should be gotten rid of and the old-fashioned type of games should come back into play! Because like this, each team that is on the negative side of VAR are being robbed from winning games that they deserved to win.
So yet again.. THANK YOU MATCH OFFICIALS FOR FAILING TO DO YOUR JOB AND ROBBING US OF WHAT SHOULD HAVE CLEARLY BEEN A GOAL!
Shenel Osman
Belarin should have been red carded, nobody else in the game. As soon as Xhaka attempted to touch the ball he becomes offside. Sometimes we have to be honest and take the red tinted glasses off
VAR is robbing the game. Period!
There is no consistency from game to game. It takes too long. And even then it’s a total shambles. Get rid of VAR or do it properly!
👍👍 Can’t see the wood for the trees springs to mind!! Damn right about no consistency, GunneRay!
Baffled about our ‘goal’… yet think we got away with one with Bellerin…
And how on earth did Slab head get away with that head lock on Azpilicueta?!! Another week, more head-scratching moments all thanks to our beloved officials….
Xhaka was standing in front of schmeichel and obstructing him as the corner was taken and only moved to the side as the header was made, so stop complaining, arsenal aren’t a big team and have had more than their fair dodgy decisions go in their favour in the past
Yes. Arsenal have been robbed for a long time. Vicious fouls on the gunners by the Neville bros were not punished by the ref in the 50th game of unbeaten season.
Until match officials and var personnel are held accountable, legitimate goals will continue to be disallowed
Bloody hell, we’re not Pool or United!!
An emotively put argument rather than put for the correct reason.
I DO agree we should get rid of VAR and have consistently been arguing against the whole daft concept of VAR ever since it first arrived. In fact, I claim to be the single most fierce and consistent opponent against it and I will NOW ONCE AGAIN explain why.
The first and prime reason is that it undemines the total authority of the onfield ref who should be the ONLY authority during matches. I belive that, for reasons of ONE person being in charge. As soon as you start bringing in other opinions, like at Brockley Park, you will INEVITABLY get differing opinions and football games,when in progress, cannot and should not be run by committee! To me that is SO OBVIOUS that it should not need saying. But sadly, it does need saying.
Secondly, and also of major importance is the fact that it has regressed the fun, joy and spirit of football, esp when goals are scored. That surge of joy when your team scores is no longer the same and you tamper with that special feeling at the peril of the game.
Thirdly -and this will be more controversial – we need to accept that not all decisions will, nor ever CAN be correct while humans are in charge.
VAR technology has been run by humans and look at the mess it has been!
Just as ALL players and owners and managers and fans make mistakes , which we ALL do, so will refs and so does VAR, we ne3ed to accept them. Argument and controversy after the game finishes is all an essential ,part of the whole experience
VAR HAS BROUGHT MORE CONFUSION NOT LESS,IT HAS BROUGHT MORE DISSENT NOT LESS, MORE TIME WASTED AND STUPID MINUTES HANGING AROUND POINTLESSLY WHILE MINUTE TECHNOLOGY STILL COMES UP WITH THE WRONG DECISION.
My friends , it was a silly, not thought through, ill conceived idea that has not ,IMO, a single point in its favour – though I would keep goal line technology, which is not part of VAR in any case.
It has been massively harmful to the ALL IMPORTANT SPIRIT AND JOY of our beloved game and so I entreat you all, at least those who can dispassionately REALLY THINK THROUGH why is is so bad, to join the campaign to rid ourselves of it. Not just because it sometimes works against our own club, which it did against Leicester.
Shenel, had you argued your reasons in similar vein to this post I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THE ARTiCLE WORTHY BUT AS USUAL IS WAS BASED ON EMOTION RATHER THAN UNBIASED DEEP THOUGHT.
Finally my fellow football,fans PLEASE ,PLEASE ,PLEASE band together to overturn this stupid and doomed VAR. I do not want it changed, it needs to be ditched! COMPLETELY!
I agree with a lot you say Jon Fox although I can never see VAR being taken out of the game because FIFA won’t allow it. Every decision should be made by the on field referee, if VAR official sees a clear and obvious error he should refer it to the on field referee to review. It should only be used, like goal line technology for objective decisions. The main trouble though is the interference in the enjoyment value of a game for the fans in attendance. How can a cheer for a disallowed goal, two minutes after it was scored, be part of our game.
VAR has become too complicated. How far back does VAR go to check decisions made or possible infringements committed?
If it takes longer than a minute to come up with an answer then the VAR check should be withdrawn and the ref’s decision should be final.