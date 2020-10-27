Was Arsenal robbed by VAR against Leicester?

What is the use of VAR if the wrong decisions are not going to be rectified?

A number of issues always arise with VAR, there is never a weekend that goes by where VAR is not at the centre of a big controversy or talking point, and yet again this weekend it was at the centre of a big talking point, but this time the focus was on Arsenal.

A perfect start for our boys with a goal for Lacazette from a corner was quickly wiped out by the referee and match officials.

Questions were and still are being raised as to why! Some say it is because of an offside position and some say that Xhaka was deemed to be at fault because he was obstructing the goalkeepers view. If Xhaka was obstructing the view, when he was standing to the side of Kasper Schmeichel then I seriously believe that these referees and officials need to take a trip to Specsavers!

Had Xhaka been in front of Schmeichel and had Xhaka made contact with the ball as it left the boot of Lacazette then I would be sitting here saying we have no right to argue, but yet again the decision has divided opinion, leaning more towards the fact that the goal should have stood and there is a clear lack of communication and understanding of what is deemed to be an obstruction and what isn’t!

Other than the goal there were also a number of tackles that could have been deemed a red card rather than a yellow, but of course when it is against Arsenal, we don’t get any of those correct calls.

If VAR is not going to be used in the way that it was intended to be then I think that it should be gotten rid of and the old-fashioned type of games should come back into play! Because like this, each team that is on the negative side of VAR are being robbed from winning games that they deserved to win.

So yet again.. THANK YOU MATCH OFFICIALS FOR FAILING TO DO YOUR JOB AND ROBBING US OF WHAT SHOULD HAVE CLEARLY BEEN A GOAL!

Shenel Osman