Was Arsenal the problem in Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s struggles?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the better players in Serie A this season, despite struggling to make an impact at the Emirates.

Having signed him after a similarly poor spell at Manchester United in 2018, Arsenal was hoping that he would return to the form that he showed at Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career.

However, he would suffer even poorer form at the Emirates and left them for AS Roma in 2019.

He has been reborn in the Italian capital, and after making his move to Roma permanent, he has been an inspired signing.

In 16 league games this season, the Armenian has scored 8 goals and provided 7 more assists for the Italians.

These numbers would have made a remarkable difference at Arsenal this season as the Gunners struggle with creativity and goals.

Mikel Arteta never gave Mkhitaryan the chance to prove himself in his system, perhaps he would have thrived.

As he continues to outperform other players in the Italian top flight, it looks very much like a mistake to let him go now.

Perhaps the tactic of Unai Emery was simply not good enough for him to deliver his current performances for us.