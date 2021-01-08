Was Arsenal the problem in Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s struggles?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the better players in Serie A this season, despite struggling to make an impact at the Emirates.
Having signed him after a similarly poor spell at Manchester United in 2018, Arsenal was hoping that he would return to the form that he showed at Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career.
However, he would suffer even poorer form at the Emirates and left them for AS Roma in 2019.
He has been reborn in the Italian capital, and after making his move to Roma permanent, he has been an inspired signing.
In 16 league games this season, the Armenian has scored 8 goals and provided 7 more assists for the Italians.
These numbers would have made a remarkable difference at Arsenal this season as the Gunners struggle with creativity and goals.
Mikel Arteta never gave Mkhitaryan the chance to prove himself in his system, perhaps he would have thrived.
As he continues to outperform other players in the Italian top flight, it looks very much like a mistake to let him go now.
Perhaps the tactic of Unai Emery was simply not good enough for him to deliver his current performances for us.
Another classic case of the Arsenal higher-ups kicking themselves in the dick…of course he struggled a bit at first, but the negative tactics and that fact he didn’t want to leave ManU certainly didn’t help from a PR standpoint…fact is he had a readymade connection with Auba, from their time in Dortmund, so the club shouldn’t have been so quick to discard him…just think we basically trading Sanchez for him, then ultimately let him go for nothing and he ONCE AGAIN has come good…welcome to the Emirates, a living, breathing sh** show
“traded”
After failing at both ManU and Arsenal, anyone with any intelligence would realise he wasn’t suited to the epl.
But nice try anyway.
Really? anyone with intelligence would realize that? for your information Einstein he’s had far more successful seasons, when playing regularly, than poor seasons…check the facts brainiac
Decision making at Arsenal have been very mediocre for a good while, from selling garnabry without inserting buy back Claus to buying Pepe instead zaha, offering ozil silly wages to acquiring willian from Chelsea, the list is endless! But they call themselves top football administrators, I will perform better than those overpaid lots, I bet!
He was average and Man Unt and Afc perhaps he just wasnt comfortable with the premier league and England he did well in Germany and is now doing well in Italy.