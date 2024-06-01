Was Arsenal Women’s attack last season better than we actually thought?

Most Gooners who answer this question without thinking would say that the Arsenal Women attack struggled last season, but stats suggest they did not.

According to Opta’s Orbinho, Arsenal’s attack improved in the 2023–24 season compared to the previous season. They scored 53 goals, compared to 49 in the 2022–23 season. Last season, they attempted 436 shots, compared to 392 the previous season. They also had better anticipated goals last season (55.48) than the previous season (43.9).

Arsenal Women’s attack was more prolific in 2023-24 than it was the previous season, but the below average conversion rate has let them down once again. The league average was 12.8% across the two seasons. pic.twitter.com/8lFyDn4Uy7 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 30, 2024

However, it was evident that the gunners were not clinical. For the past two seasons, the WSL conversion rate has been 12.8%, but Arsenal has consistently had lower conversion rates, at 12.5 in the 2022–23 season and 12.16 last season.

Clearly, Arsenal have to find a way to be clinical; instead of overthinking, they need to be simple and feed the ball to either Alessia Russo or Stina Blackstenius, two of the best attackers in the WSL.

That said, in addition to being more clinical, Arsenal Women must be brave, which will require them to attempt shots from a distance. Even though it was evident that most teams facing them played with a low block, it was difficult for the girls to break down their opponents because they were unwilling to try shots from a distance.

After registering 109 shots from a distance in the 2022–23 season, it was disappointing that they only managed 96 shots last season. Clearly, finding another playmaker (the Miedema replacement) who can shoot from a distance might be a significant boost to Jonas Eidevall’s project.

Arsenal Women might score amazing goals from these long-range shots, or if not, Blackstenius, who is expected to play a significant part next season, could be there to strike tap-ins off rebounds.

Ultimately, the Arsenal Women’s attack wasn’t as dreadful as some feared it was, but there’s room for improvement next season to attain top form.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….