Was Arsenal’s win at Newcastle our best performance this season?

If we are honest, all Arsenal fans would have to admit that we were all very worried about Newcastle destroying our last hope of pegging Man City back in the title race, considering their fantastic home form and with 50,000 Geordies screaming their heads off.

We needed a win there last season, and instead came home miserably with our tails between our legs, but this time around we fought tooth and nail to get revenge and to confirm our position in the Top Two in the table, and we came out with all guns blazing at the top of our game.

But was it our best performance of the season? Mikel Arteta was asked that question by Arsenal.com after the game, and he replied: “Today feels the best because the last one and the one before has gone. But we have won at difficult grounds this season – we’ve done it really consistently, but like you said in different ways. In this game, they managed something different compared to Stamford Bridge or playing against Spurs, but we did what the game demanded, and that was really smart from us.”

And when he was asked what was different from last season’s trip to the North East, he was equally gushing: “It was very different that’s for sure yes, it was needed. If not, you do not win here. They are a better team, they are very well coached, the atmosphere they created is incredible, so you know we needed a much better performance than any game we have played this season. I said to the players that to win today, you’re all going to have to individually put in the best performance of the season if not, you’re not going to win here.”

Obviously our win at Tottenham in the North London Derby was extremely satisfying on a personal level, but to be honest it was just a bit too easy, and we never felt threatened by our noisy neighbours, but at Newcastle it felt like a real old-fashoined battle to the death, and we came away fully deserving every credit given to the team.

So what’s your verdict? Was it our best performance of the season?

