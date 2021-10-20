Was Arsenal’s win over Tottenham just a one-off?

Arsenal get lucky again! But how long will it last?
In a game of two halves we were, if not already, taken back down to earth after the emphatic Spurs win a few weeks back.
It feels like the Spurs game was last season, because since then we have unclicked and have only managed two draws against and (no offence to them), but teams on paper that we should be beating easily!
So, if matches were decided on halves, then after the first half we would have deserved the win, but after the second, not so much!
Just what has gone wrong since Spurs? Although we haven’t lost and we are still gaining a point rather than losing all three it is not enough for our club!
But we will only know at the end of the season just how much those draws will mean, they can be the difference between a higher place in the table or not.
And if the team and Arteta do not address this quickly we will continue to draw and slip back down the table, after doing well enough to get together as a team and show we can win!
The frustrating thing is that we know what this team is capable of, we saw as much against Spurs. And yes I keep going back to the Spurs game because something changed that day, and only for that day it seems!
Yes, it was the North London derby, one of the biggest games in our season and yes, it is not in our DNA to lose to the Spuds, but it should also be in our DNA not to perform so poorly against every other team we face and not to be happy with just grabbing points at “hard fought” sides.
We know the referees will not always help us out, especially Mike Dean! And who’s to say had he sent McArthur off we would have gone on to win, we may have even lost. But we know we have to go out and win the game ourselves, and if we get calls our way by VAR or the refs then it is all a bonus.
So yes, there is a hell of a lot of progress needed to be made, and although it was not the best of results, based on two halves it was not the worst of results. But what we need to do is not drop in tempo once or if we go 1-0 up, at least kill the game off and then sit back, because if we do not do that, we will get a repeat of last night.
Maybe if our boys watch the first half against Spurs every night before a game then they will take inspiration from the performance and will learn to kill off games in the first 45 and relax a little in the second where we defend until the end!
There are mixed reviews from last night of course and although a point is not the worst, we cannot and should not be content with it, but it does show a slight progress, and it also shows there is still a very very long way to go! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
There was a little bit of luck factor, but we won mostly because of the team’s effort, the supports at home and Arteta’s tactic
The good thing about Arteta’s system is we usually don’t have big problems in scoring in the first half. We currently just have a high pressing issue, which he’d most likely fix before Aston Villa come
The Spurs win was big upped by Arsenal fans because it was Spurs. In reality it was two mediocre sides battling away and we got lucky 3 times while they got lucky only once.
The Palace game was the same .
Two evenly matched sides got lucky twice each.
Their keeper parried the ball into the path of Auba and Laca tapped in a rebound.
Palaces first goal came from defensive lapses while the second goal was indecision by Whyte and misjudged attempt at a save by Ramsdale.
I think we over analyse games with solutions more complex than the dna nucleotides.
Football is chess on a 100m by 68m grassed rectangle.
Two sides set up to defend from the front 11 men behind the ball and mostly 90 minutes of pass pass pass side ways and backwards like a never ending game of chess where each pawn lost is like a death in the family. Both managers like chess masters hunched over the table agonising over every move. Goals when they come are more often than not the result of a moments lapse in concentration in defense.
The result is so important that many players get stage fright and forget how to play where mistakes are punished by being banished to the reserves. Wenger talked about mental strength. Arsenal right now are afraid to play. A little freedom to take a few risks especially on attack would do no harm.