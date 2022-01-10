Was Arteta right to withdraw Tavares so early against Forest?

Watching the first half of yesterday’s FA cup game against Forest was like watching paint dry for Arsenal fans, but without any smooth finish at the end of it.
I saw just about every player being a yard slow and misplacing passes all over the place, not to mention the wastefulness of our strikers and the complete ineffectiveness of our midfielders.
But just over half an hour into the game, Tavares was the one who was taken off and replaced by Kieran Terney. The left back then stomped off the pitch with the hump, and threw his gloves to the ground showing his anger.
Ian Wright was not happy with Tavares’ reaction. ‘He started very poorly with this bad backpass, and with this one you look at his reaction,’ Wright said on ITV. ‘He is coming off, he’s throwing his gloves down, I think this is the wrong manager to do this with.
‘The disrespect the is showing at the minute is something Mikel Arteta won’t like, he shouldn’t be acting like that with the performance he put in.’
I agree it has been widely acknowledged that the Portugese defender was not playing very well, but he was certainly not the only one, and you could argue that Arteta’s actions even unsettled the rest of the team by showing his angry petulance by singling out one individual for the blame. Would that have helped the atmosphere on the pitch?
There was only ten minutes until half time, so the Boss could have waited and bawled out the whole team, including Tavares if he wanted, but now there is a possibility of him having another unhappy player in his ranks.
Do you think it was sensible to make an example of Tavares so early in the game?
The Just Arsenal Show
Dan Smith talks about knife crime in London, No More Red, and doing things ‘The Arsenal Way’
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
If it had changed the complexation of the game then yes, but did it….no! We lost, end of story.
All it’s done now is damages Tavares’ confidence. For someone that’s young and new to England he’ll have a couple bad games and this was one of them but he’s also had really good games.
Bottom line you’d never see MA do that to some of his “favourite” players regardless of how poor their performance may be.
You need consistency when dealing with a squad and for every to be treated fairly, looking in from the outside that does not seem to be the case over MA’s tenure.
His performance was shocking. Keeping him on could have caused more damage to his confidence too..
Well if he was allowed to continue, we sure as hell would’ve conceded because of him. Then this same lot would’ve blame it on MA for NOT subbing him off.
Looked like he was sick or something. Nevee seen someone jogging and pressing so half-heartedly.
We’ve had players perform poorly in different games over the season so far, why haven’t other players been hauled off after 30 mins when having a rubbish game?
It’s not the decision itself, it’s the lack of consistency. If you can’t understand that then I don’t know
No-one said his performance was good. I’m sure he’d see it just like you are saying lol!
@Mark 2.0 Is playing through a poor performance and trying to get better not part of gaining experience? That’s how young players learn, on the pitch.
Maybe you’ve never played sport competitively I don’t know but there is nothing more demoralising than being taken off very early. Get him in at half time and give him a solid talking to and tell him he’s got 5 mins to show he wants to be on the pitch or he’s off!
There was only one response that I would describe as petulant and it wasn’t Arteta’s.
Tavares has had a great start to his Arsenal career but his attitude and approach was all wrong yesterday. Hopefully he will learn. And hopefully Arteta doesn’t freeze him out.
Yes it would have been nicer and gentler and spared Tavere’s blushes had Arteta had waited until halftime to give them all the hairdryer treatment that they deserved. Maybe it would have been more effective given that nothing changed after halftime. But I’ve got no problem with Arteta being more ruthless than what we’ve seen previously – the culture at Arsenal needed changing, is changing but, as yesterday showed, is not where it needs to be. Yet.
Yes to the substitution but maybe wait until half time, i agree PJ this could damage his confidence, take him off at half time if no improvement and have and explain to him why you are doing it, much less brutal than just hauling him off after half hour and ignoring him completely, i can understand his reaction but he was poor as were the rest to be honest, I cannot see Nketiha being a top striker at this level we need to replace Auba, end of.
I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again ,it was a pathetic decision from a manager who does not like his authority questioned ,I’m not defending Tavares display as he was sloppy but no more sloppy than the rest of the players ,the problem is that Tavares had Arteta shouting in his ear over and over and over for the half hour he was on the pitch words we’re exchanged leading up to his removal which obviously Arteta can not handle and him being right in front of the pit bull took the brunt of his displeasure.
To top it off Tierney came on and was just as bad and was guilty for his part in the goal ,couldn’t make it up .
If Tavares didn’t follow the coaches’ instructions or played below their standard, he should’ve accepted Arteta’s decision
Tavares needs to learn from Leroy Sane, who was substituted 36 minutes after coming as a substitute in a Bayern Muenchen’s match. Sane had been told to improve his defensive play if wanted more minutes in Bundesliga and I guess this was similar to what happened to Ozil/ Aubameyang
Tavares should’ve apologized and trained harder, otherwise he could end up like Guendouzi
Gai
I wonder the essence of this kind of article? There are better issues to discuss on how to improve our team and essure we make top 4 or 6. By this article, are we to judge the coach or support the player?. In this case, anyone who watched the match can easily see why the coach had to remove Tavares. Players should learn to humbly accept they need to improve their games when reproved by their coach and drop their ego. I guess Auba’s ego is one of the reason why he might not be a regular for Arsenal again.
I bet the writer believes whatever is written won’t affect the team and he or she could always apologize if the team finishes fourth by the end of this season
As we lost and the winner came from our left flank I would say no, he wasn’t right but it was worth try as Tavares did look out of sorts for some reason
But maybe Tavares’s very mini “tantrum” was to do with his frustration about his own game rather than being aimed at Arteta
No he should have stayed on infact see these cup games doesn’t matter who the premiership teams play ,it should be a full team out as in 1st team every game that’s why the get paid and there contracts give them so much, arteta was doing good there but thts a cpl times we have been put out to Nottingham forest now ,so get real big team/small team play our way to win by playing our best ,bcoz of last night were the laughing stock now and the F.A cup is our cup we have the most wins in trophys , this blame is on arteta, if he wants to play youngsters wait untill the can prove to be in the 1st team every week then we can complain at getting beat but this was artetas fault last night ,mind Forrest ain’t no mug of a team……..COYG
Something was obviously wrong with Tavares during the first quarter of the match .While he is normally switched on and enthusiastic in his work, he looked lethargic and disinterested to such an extent that I wonder if he was unwell.In my opinion Arteta was wrong to sub Tavares when he did for two reasons.First of all any issues could have been discussed between player and Manager at half time, behind closed doors.Secondly,Tavares was playing with young Patino for the first time in a competitive match.Patino himself was quite honestly struggling and Forest were making inroads down their right flank with the impressive Spence.Arteta should have offered advice and guidance to try to bring about the desired improvement down the left but he exercised discipline which to me was over the top.The fact that Tavares was unhappy is not an issue as I would expect any professional to react like he did as no doubt he was angry and disappointed with his own performance.Tavares will learn from his humbling and I am sure he will show us his true colours when next he plays, hopefully against Liverpool.Given our midfield absentees, I had visions of Arteta using Chambers and Tavares to beef us up in that area with Lokonga being used as an AM .Our Manager took a different view by playing a midfield three bereft of a ball winner and physical presence, and I am afraid his selection cost us dearly.Perhaps my thinking will come into play against Liverpool.?
Tavares’ wing was a freaking highway for Nottingham! Add the dangerous backcross/pass to Leno, the many little blunders he was making for example hoofing foward when he can pass the ball… he was simply not concentrating and something had to be done.
Sorry @Grandad, my comment was
meant as a comment not a reply to your post.
Hoofing the ball from our box in the 20th minute.
I was so pissed.
Like he had the chance to control the ball and hold possession and pick a pass but he just goofed it and we were under pressure again.
Even young Patino who was opened for a pass raised his hands up like what was that you just did?
That’s the moment that sticks out to me, much more than some of the other examples. It led to a corner kick I believe.
Having said that, this whole discussion highlights some downside to Arteta’s decision as it puts the focus on Tavares’ mistakes and arguably let’s others off the hook. You could say he is taking one for the team and it would be nice if the captain on the day (Holding?) came out and said that none of them put in a shift.
Tough call for Arteta and probably too early to say whether it was the right one. At least he had the moxie to make it.
Nobody is talking about Lokonga not being good enough. DOnt really know what he brings to the team.
Should have waited until half-time then any reaction would have been behind closed doors. Arteta is still inexperienced when it comes to man management, which is where a father figure like Wenger would help him.
He needs to learn not to air his dirty laundry in public. That said there are 2 issues here, one is was Tavares ignoring instructions from the side lines? Two understanding is Tavares a left back or a wing back, does Tavares or arteta know that yet?
Another far more worrying thing for me was that Artera could not see that patino and sambi are too similar and how uncomfortable Rob holding looked as the left sided centre back. His distribution was simply awful.
Perhaps if Mari had played left, Holding right and White instead of paying, then Tavares, sambi and holding would not have struggled so much?
We will never know now, but let’s hope Arteta and others have learned from our 8th defeat of the season
Rather than focus on Tavares it was clear Spence for Forest was a danger all match and super quick.. I think that was a key factor for bringing on a more defensive minded left back…for me Tavares should be converted to a winger anyway
With regards to the goal it came from a mistake from Lokonga rather than Tierney for me.
Overall goes to show that the back ups are not good enough. Nketiah had a great opportunity to showcase why he should be kept but agaisnt championship opposition did not do that
Anyway…”we can focus on the league now”!
I think it is arrant nonsense to claim that MA “made an example of TAVARES”.
That is a typical snowflake reaction and I DETEST SUCH WIMPISH TALK.
What MA patently did was to take off our by FAR worst player- quite an”achievement” yesterday btw, and he did this for the good of the team he is paid to manage. And the team which SOME OF US support MORE than the woeful LB who started the game. Of whose feelings might have been hurt, poor little child! Ah diddums!!
Who really cares what Arteta does..He was the one who wasted funds on Tavares..it’ shows how clueless Arteta is
Be fair for goodness sake.In most of the games he has played he has done well.
No Arteta should not have done to Tavares what he did, wait while half time to make the change, dont show him up because he is young and don’t treat some players differently. He doesn’t haul xhaka off for worse, he makes him captain. If he wants to ruin Tavares, he is going about it the right way. He was a footballer he should know the crack. What he did, didn’t change the game, so it was a poor thing to do.
I think this misses the bigger picture here, how dreadfully poor everyone was, including the manager.
There were several players who could have been subbed off for their poor performances. They looked uninterested from the start, and Arteta had nothing to change the attitude or performances on the pitch.
That lot looked like it was their first time ever playing together, and the rust on some players was nearly visible.
Jon, hope you read my reply to you, when asking for your comment regarding the result.
On to your views above-the question being asked is not who one supports in this situation, but was MA right to do it the way he did… quite a difference.
The only other manager I can recall doing this, is Mourinho, but that doesn’t make it right or wrong.
As Dan kit pointed out, he had MA in his ear for the full 30 odd minutes he was on the pitch and was also facing one of the best players I’ve seen from the championship in quite a while… I’m sure he will have a great future and we could think of going for him ourselves.
My personal view is that I would not have done it in the way MA did, but would have waited until half time.
What this will have done to his confidence only time will tell and I’m sure, while admitting he was absolute pants, there were eight or nine other players who could have been treated in the same way.
The bottom line is that we were a complete shambles and, for the second year running, out of the cup and licking our wounds.