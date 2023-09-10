So what’s the verdict? Was Declan Rice worth £105m for Arsenal?

In a move that raised eyebrows across the football world, Arsenal secured the signature of Declan Rice from West Ham United for a staggering £105 million. The transfer fee undoubtedly reflects the immense confidence Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy have in Rice’s potential impact on the team. However, as fans and analysts alike dissect the decision, questions arise about whether Rice’s skills and attributes truly merit such a hefty investment.

Rice’s reputation as a super-fit “water carrier” is undeniable. His energy levels and pitch awareness have been his standout assets at West Ham, traits that have made him a reliable presence in midfield. Yet, critics argue that for the colossal sum spent, Arsenal should expect more than just a tireless ball-retriever. The intricacies and finesse seen in the likes of Thomas Partey or Rodri, who excel in their multifaceted roles, have left some wondering if Rice possesses the necessary versatility.

The dearth of mainstream media attention on Rice during discussions of premier midfielders is indicative of a prevailing sentiment. Pundits often turn to the likes of Xhaka, Ward-Prowse, Kante, and Paqueta when dissecting the midfield landscape. Even Fornals and Lanzini, Rice’s former West Ham teammates, have managed to gather more mentions in media discourse. This conspicuous absence from the limelight raises the question: is Rice truly nothing more than a diligent workhorse?

Critics suggest that Rice’s playing style, while effective, lacks the refinement and finesse required to dominate the midfield. Comparisons with Partey only serve to highlight the gap in qualities between the two players. However, supporters of the signing argue that perhaps Rice’s potential attributes have been overshadowed during his time at West Ham. The new environment and the guidance of Arteta might unearth dimensions to his game that were previously untapped.

Arteta’s apparent enthusiasm for Rice has driven the urgency behind the signing. It’s evident that the manager perceives something unique and transformative in Rice’s abilities. The hope is that, under Arteta’s tutelage, Rice can develop into the all-encompassing midfielder Arsenal desperately needs. The manager’s track record in developing young talent, coupled with his vision for the team, is a compelling reason for fans to retain optimism.

However, the conversation cannot ignore the reality that Rice’s current form might not warrant a £105 million valuation, but he is slowly bringing fans to believe he was worth every penny. His absence from the radar of top-tier pundits and the subdued recognition within the media landscape do pose valid concerns. The transfer fee could have been distributed across multiple acquisitions, bolstering different areas of the team. As the saying goes, “if you don’t spend big, you don’t win big.” But equally important is spending wisely on players whose attributes align with the team’s needs.

Ultimately, the verdict on whether Declan Rice was worth £105 million for Arsenal will unfold on the pitch. Arteta’s plan to elevate Rice’s game into a more comprehensive and influential force will be put to the test. The manager’s unwavering belief in Rice, coupled with the club’s strategic decision-making, will determine whether this transfer becomes a milestone in Arsenal’s resurgence or a missed opportunity.

One thing is certain is that the Arsenal fans are much more forgiving of Rice’s transfer fee than the 65m we paid for Kai Havertz, who is currently being severely criticised for his early performances for the Gunners, with all and sundry calling for the German to be dropped and Thomas Partey being reinstalled in the midfield alongside Rice after we have struggled to turn our dominance in our first few games into impressive wins. But the plaudits came in for Rice, especially in our dour win at Crystal Palsce where we had to defend deep after going a man down thanks to the very strange sending off of Tomiyasu.

Rice was forced into a more defensive role and Mikel Arteta was more than pleased with his performance. He told Skysports Speaking to Sky Sports about Rice’s performance after the game, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “I thought he was fantastic. He really dominated the game.”

“He bossed the midfield and dominated the game. He was very influential, both attacking and defending. Today he played a different position to last week because of what we expected from Palace and what we needed today, and I think he was really good.”

As the season progresses, the Arsenal faithful will closely watch Rice’s integration into the squad and his ability to prove his worth on the grand stage. If Rice can evolve from a diligent water carrier into a midfield maestro, as it looked against Palace, capable of not only disrupting opposition play but also orchestrating Arsenal’s attacks, the substantial investment might just be vindicated. The anticipation is palpable, and only time will unveil whether this gamble pays off for Arsenal and their £105 million man.

I personally believe he will only grow in dominance, and if he can remain injury-free, he can marshall our midfield and defence for many years into the future, and guide Arsenal to the trophies he craves so much.

Admin Pat

I wrote this article for a guest spot on the massive West Ham Fanzine Blowing Bubbles, in response to a review of Declan Rice’s impact since arriving at Arsenal.