Was Eidevall right to rotate the Arsenal Women starting XI against Leicester?

Was Jonas Eidevall’s decision to rotate his team against Leicester in Arsenal Women’s WSL match on Sunday justified?

Many remember when, against the Foxes, Arsenal needed to execute an incredible comeback last November. Arsenal women turned around a Leicester two-goal lead in the first half to secure a 6-2 victory in the second half. So, on Sunday, Jonas Eidevall’s decision to rest Emily Fox, Kim Little, Manuela Zinsberger, and Mariona Caldentey caught many off guard.

Either way, one might imagine that, with the rotation, he wanted to test the quality and depth of the Arsenal squad as they aim to compete on multiple fronts, including the league and the Champions League.

Unfortunately though, with those changes, our Gunner women didn’t perform at their best. In fact, some contend that the 1-0 victory against Leicester was rather unrefined, with the standout moments being the impressive saves by Daphne van Domselaar and the goal that Leicester inadvertently “gifted us,” which we were fortunate enough to convert.

Yes, Jonas Eidevall made rotations with good intentions, placing his trust in the players, but what we experienced as fans was truly disappointing. The substitutes, too, proved to be ineffective. While we secured the 3 points, that’s the only positive aspect of the Leicester versus Arsenal match. Indeed, rotation is beneficial, but it shouldn’t involve a complete squad overhaul surely?

What do you think? Were you happy with Arsenal Women’s overall performance on Sunday? I found it all a bit nervy to be honest. I think we could just as easily have walked away with no points and that it was Van Domselaar that saved the day..

Maybe our Gunners were just sluggish due to their heavy schedule of late?

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….