Was Eidevall right to sign Mariona Caldentey and let Miedema leave Arsenal Women?

Last summer, something unexpected happened: Arsenal Women opted to let their star player Vivianne Miedema leave on a free transfer.

When Miedema departed, she was the all-time WSL top scorer with 79 goals. She also had an impressive 125 goals in 172 Arsenal appearances, guided the Gunners to WSL glory in 2018/19 with 22 goals (the most goals scored in a single WSL season), and helped Arsenal to three League Cup titles (1 FA Cup and 2 Continental Cups). She even scored 6 goals in a WSL game (Arsenal 11-1 Bristol City in 2019).

Losing such a player with those statistics, who is only 28 years old, seems unwise, but Jonas Eidevall has explained why he made that decision.

He says that in the end, due to budget constraints, it was either sign Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona or renew Vivianne Miedema’s contract, and the opportunity to sign Caldentey was too good to pass up.

Miedema was great but had not had the same impact in recent seasons due to injuries.

Mariona, also 28, seems to have been peaking if her statistics from the last three seasons suggest anything:

– 2023-24: 44 games, 19 goals

– 2022-23: 30 games, 12 goals

– 2021-22: 23 games, 8 goals

Regarding the tough decision of whether to keep Miedema or let her go and sign Mariona, who was leaving Barcelona as a free agent after playing a big part in Spain winning the Women’s World Cup and seeing Barcelona win the quadruple, Jonas admitted via Aftonbladet:

“In this case, it was a very simple factor. You have a limited budget that you have to deal with, and we had the opportunity to sign Mariona Caldentey or extend Vivianne Miedema’s contract, so you have to choose either.

“But it’s not a decision that you later stand at a press conference and talk about and say ‘we had to choose between two players.’ The reality is we couldn’t afford both.

“That doesn’t mean it was an easy decision, but it was what I thought was best for Arsenal’s future.

“But I would still make the same decision. I am convinced that Caldentey will continue to be a great asset for Arsenal.”

In 15 games at Arsenal Women, Mariona has scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists, which isn’t a bad return. Her influence and versatility have been evident, as she’s comfortably filled in at midfield. I guess she was a better gamble, given she’s been available almost throughout, unlike Miedema, who unfortunately hasn’t managed to shake off her injury struggles even at Manchester City.

Miedema’s departure hurt, but now let’s put all our hopes in Mariona, who will someday pass the torch to Rosa Kafaji.

What do you think Gooners? Did Eidevall make the right decision after all?

Michelle M

