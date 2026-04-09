Was Eze Arsenal’s best player in March?

Eberechi Eze was in superb form in March, helping Arsenal deliver a strong run of performances, particularly in their league matches.

The midfielder has emerged as a key player in recent weeks, which is why his current injury is viewed as a significant setback for the team. His influence on the pitch has been evident, contributing both creatively and in terms of goal involvement.

Arsenal have been pleased with how quickly he has settled into the squad, and his displays have justified their decision to bring him in during the summer transfer window. His consistency has added an extra dimension to their attacking play.

Standout Performances in March

Eze has been outstanding for Arsenal whenever he has featured, and throughout March, he delivered particularly impressive performances. He scored two goals for the Gunners during the month, while also contributing with his overall play.

His technical ability and composure have made him a vital component of the team’s midfield, allowing Arsenal to maintain control in matches and create meaningful opportunities in the final third.

As reported by Arsenal Media, his performances have now been recognised with the Emirates Player of the Month award for March, following a fan vote that highlighted his importance to the team.

Injury Setback and Team Impact

Arsenal won all of their league matches during the month, and Eze played a central role in that success. His contributions were instrumental, and he consistently delivered when it mattered most.

The former Crystal Palace player has unfortunately now been sidelined by an injury, which has come at a time when he was performing at his highest level.

This untimely setback has raised concerns within the club, as they aim to maintain momentum during the closing stages of the season. His absence could be felt in key fixtures if he is unable to return quickly.

However, Arsenal remain hopeful that he will recover soon and return to action in time to help them push for silverware before the campaign concludes.