Was fatigue a viable excuse for Arsenal’s performance against Everton?

There have been a few suggestions as to why Arsenal put in a lethargic and sometimes dull performance against Everton this past weekend. Among some reasons pointed out, some gooners have seemed to point the finger at fatigue for our inability to build up with speed against the Toffees.

This was supposedly the case due to our involvement in the UCL as well as the League making it a pretty busy schedule of three games a week recently. Well I for one don’t buy into fatigue being to blame for that performance or the one against Fulham.

The turnaround time between the Monaco and Everton games was enough to rest and prepare, due to the fact that we didn’t travel all across Europe for the clashes. Furthermore we made quite a few changes to the side that won in midweek, we saw Gabriel returning to the side as well as Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. Blaming the drab nil nil draw to fatigue is just a lazy excuse to cover up a poor performance. Players should be used to this sort of fixture congestion by now.

The slow pace at which we moved the ball even continued, to my surprise, after the break, even when information about Liverpool’s predicaments at the time would’ve been well known to the players. It just wasn’t good enough. Numerous other articles have covered why we failed to step forward, but we can’t simply blame fatigue for that.

We certainly have spent enough money under Mikel Arteta and investments into the club as a whole to make fatigue the least of our collective worries!

True? Or false?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

