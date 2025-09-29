Was Gabriel lucky to escape a sending off at Newcastle?

Gabriel emerged as Arsenal’s hero and was named Man of the Match as the Gunners secured a hard-fought victory against Newcastle United at the weekend. The Brazilian defender played a pivotal role in the match, ultimately scoring the winning goal. However, questions have been raised about whether he should have been on the pitch at all for that decisive moment.
Controversial Moment During the Match
Gabriel had generally been solid in his duel with Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade, demonstrating strength and composure throughout the fixture. Yet, one off-the-ball incident drew attention, as the defender shoved Woltemade in a moment that could have been considered violent. The referee did not notice the action, allowing Gabriel to remain on the pitch. While many players might have exaggerated the incident to draw a sanction, Woltemade did not, and Gabriel later offered a personal apology to the striker for his conduct.
The incident has sparked discussion about the rules governing on-field behaviour, particularly in high-stakes matches. Former FIFA referee Keith Hackett shared his professional assessment of the situation with Football Insider, stating, “It’s effectively a punch, which is a red-card offence. Therefore, VAR should have brought this to the referee’s attention, and had that happened, he might have decided there was sufficient force. If a player puts his hands on another player’s neck or upwards, he is committing a red-card offence. Players are expected to play with their feet and not punch opponents. This is a clear strike on an opponent. This should have been detected, bringing the referee to the pitch-side monitor, who then decides the sanction.”
Lessons for Gabriel and Arsenal
Moments such as these highlight the fine line defenders must tread in competitive matches. A sending-off could have left Arsenal reduced to ten men, potentially altering the outcome of the fixture and depriving the team of Gabriel’s vital contributions. Despite this, he remains one of Arsenal’s most influential players, with his ability to combine defensive solidity with goal-scoring threat making him a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Looking forward, Gabriel will undoubtedly take this experience as a reminder of the importance of discipline in crucial encounters. While he was fortunate on this occasion, similar behaviour in future matches may not go unpunished, and maintaining composure will be essential for him to continue contributing effectively.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Possibly especially how Arsenal are reffed under these incompetent officials but also as I remember Gyokeres was assaulted by a Newcastle defender. Thought they could rough us up and got a taste of their own medicine!
There were quite a few incidents in yesterday’s game that could have been questioned, including the Gabriel one.
As far as the article question is concerned, Gabriel was very lucky not to have been sent off and, if VAR had been used properly and as it should have been, he would have been.
But let’s not just ask about Gabriel, let’s look further into the refereeing decisions.
We had the Newcastle defence playing WWE with Gyokeres at every opportunity and we can all plainly see him receiving the same kind of facial treatment that the article is referring to regarding Gabriel.
Again, no VAR was used to bring this to the referees notice, but here we are, on a Arsenal website, asking if Gabriel was lucky – it seems we want our players called out at every opportunity, while ignoring our opponents misdemeaners.
Then we have the two penalty decisions – one seen and acted upon by the referee, who was then called over by VAR to review for about four minutes, while the other
one, involving Gabriel, was looked at by the VAR team and they decided that it was not handball and play
continued.
The unbelievable missed or ignored fouls that went unpunished by, both the on field referee and VAR officials, were staggering, yet, as I point out once again, JA wants to concentrate on this one issue.
I wonder if an equivalent Newcastle site will be discussing their players performances and if they should have had players sent off?
What both sets of fans should be asking, is why such incompetence is allowed to go on week in and week out?