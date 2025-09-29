Was Gabriel lucky to escape a sending off at Newcastle?

Gabriel emerged as Arsenal’s hero and was named Man of the Match as the Gunners secured a hard-fought victory against Newcastle United at the weekend. The Brazilian defender played a pivotal role in the match, ultimately scoring the winning goal. However, questions have been raised about whether he should have been on the pitch at all for that decisive moment.

Controversial Moment During the Match

Gabriel had generally been solid in his duel with Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade, demonstrating strength and composure throughout the fixture. Yet, one off-the-ball incident drew attention, as the defender shoved Woltemade in a moment that could have been considered violent. The referee did not notice the action, allowing Gabriel to remain on the pitch. While many players might have exaggerated the incident to draw a sanction, Woltemade did not, and Gabriel later offered a personal apology to the striker for his conduct.

The incident has sparked discussion about the rules governing on-field behaviour, particularly in high-stakes matches. Former FIFA referee Keith Hackett shared his professional assessment of the situation with Football Insider, stating, “It’s effectively a punch, which is a red-card offence. Therefore, VAR should have brought this to the referee’s attention, and had that happened, he might have decided there was sufficient force. If a player puts his hands on another player’s neck or upwards, he is committing a red-card offence. Players are expected to play with their feet and not punch opponents. This is a clear strike on an opponent. This should have been detected, bringing the referee to the pitch-side monitor, who then decides the sanction.”

Lessons for Gabriel and Arsenal

Moments such as these highlight the fine line defenders must tread in competitive matches. A sending-off could have left Arsenal reduced to ten men, potentially altering the outcome of the fixture and depriving the team of Gabriel’s vital contributions. Despite this, he remains one of Arsenal’s most influential players, with his ability to combine defensive solidity with goal-scoring threat making him a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Looking forward, Gabriel will undoubtedly take this experience as a reminder of the importance of discipline in crucial encounters. While he was fortunate on this occasion, similar behaviour in future matches may not go unpunished, and maintaining composure will be essential for him to continue contributing effectively.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…