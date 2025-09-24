Was Henry’s Invincibles Campaign the Biggest Ballon d’Or Injustice?

It is that time of the year when footballers who play in Europe are acknowledged in the Ballon d’Or awards. Let’s be honest, some supporters enjoy the aftermath more than the ceremony itself. Telling voters they are wrong and how flawed the criteria is seems more enjoyable to some than predicting who the winners should be.

For decades organisers were told their ceremony was corrupt. Apparently, Messi and Ronaldo were only ever named the best players to appease sponsors, not because they were simply really good at their job. 2025 is looking no different.

I know people who, in one breath, say Bonmatí cannot be the best female talent because she lost the Champions League and Euros final, yet in the same sentence complain that what Arsenal did in Europe should not be prioritised over Chelsea’s domestic treble.

So as it seems the theme for the week, let’s talk about a man who can make a fair claim that it is unjust that the Ballon d’Or is one of the few trophies missing from his collection.

Henry’s greatest season

In Arsenal’s proud history, no player has won the main prize. The closest Gunner to do so since its inception in 1956 was Thierry Henry, who finished runner-up in 2003. Many claim the Frenchman was unlucky to lose out to Pavel Nedvěd.

In my opinion, he was more unfortunate not to be judged on the current criteria. For the majority of its existence, contenders for the prize were judged across the calendar year. That meant being assessed on the second half of one season and the first half of the next.

It was only in 2022 that France Football modified its rules, insisting those on the shortlist would be compared by actual seasons. That is how most supporters follow the sport. The action starts in August and you watch the various stories unfold until May, before we all take a summer break and do it again.

Such was the magnitude of the Invincibles’ achievement that if Henry had been able to put that entire campaign forward, it would have blown Nedvěd and Shevchenko out of the water.

When some Gooners point out that Arsène Wenger was able to win trophies without the budget Mikel Arteta has been afforded, it is not to disrespect the current manager but to remind those who maybe took for granted what Wenger did for the club.

There was a feeling that Arsenal had thrown away the title in 2002-03, more than Man United had earned it. The Gunners had an eight-point lead that March. Our response that summer was to replace David Seaman with Lehmann, Senderos and Clichy for a combined £7 million, while Sir Alex Ferguson spent around £57 million and Chelsea were suddenly taken over by Roman Abramovich.

Permission had already been granted to build the Emirates, meaning Arsenal would not be able to compete financially at the top level for years. That made Henry, Pires and Vieira extending their contracts vital.

The Invincibles leader

Very soon there was an obvious French connection in North London, but those players had been taught British values by the likes of Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, Martin Keown and Ray Parlour. That is why Arsenal ended up as a unique team of foreigners who truly identified with The Arsenal.

Think North London derbies or battles at Old Trafford – here were players from France who genuinely cared about the occasion. Henry, not yet captain, had become one of the vocal leaders. Four goals in five games were no longer met with a smile but with a glare and a snarl.

His response was ruthless: braces against Newcastle and Leeds, a winner against Chelsea, and goals in Europe. A hat-trick of assists at Birmingham left Steve Bruce describing Henry as the best player in the world.

Even rivals could not deny how special he was. He was not a poacher, preferring to drift wide, with assists as important as goals. In an FA Cup tie at Portsmouth, he battered the home side so much that Fratton Park gave him a standing ovation.

As 2004 began, Henry had reached a level few sportspeople ever touch – world class, but now with a belief that everything he touched turned to gold. His performances against Liverpool and Leeds in that Easter week remain among the greatest by any Premier League player.

By the time Arsenal sealed the title at White Hart Lane, Henry was the one leading his team-mates to the away end, insisting they enjoy the moment. He scored 39 goals and registered 15 assists in all competitions, winning the European Golden Shoe.

Most of all, he captured our hearts.

Thierry Henry should have won the Ballon d’Or.

What do you think, Gooners? Was 2003-04 the year the greatest Gunner of them all was robbed of football’s top individual prize?

Dan Smith

