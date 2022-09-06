Was it VAR that lost Arsenal the game at Man United?

Sometimes I think “What is the actual point of VAR!”

Either I am stupid or I don’t know the rules of the game anymore… but somehow, I cannot feel too angry at the Arsenal team yesterday!

I know rules have changed in football but I didn’t realise that the physicality of the game was no longer a thing.

I am not a sore loser, but we lost and I am frustrated at this because Arsenal played so well.

However, I fail to see why VAR was brought in if referees cannot manage a game on their own without getting help each time from VAR. I also fail to see how our first goal was a foul. Yes, it can be argued that Eriksen was fouled and Odegaard didn’t get the ball, but it was a very very soft foul and I cannot help but feel that if the foul was on an Arsenal player and the opposing team went on to score, the goal would have stood.

And I know fans will moan and say ‘oh but you cannot say that, and of course Arsenal fans think the referees have an agenda against them’ but a lot of pundits disagreed with the decision to rule the goal out.

Now I am not saying had the goal stood and had we been 1-0 up we would have run away with the game, but it would have gone a long way to helping us keep that momentum and keep Old Trafford quiet.

But yet again during the latter part of the game, defensive mistakes and the Arsenal of old where sloppiness and giving the ball away came in to play, effectively cost us the game.

Unfortunately, in football we need to continue to be used to decisions going against us, and in this instance, we didn’t do enough to win the game, giving up almost after going 2-1 down.

But we cannot dwell too much on this as frustrating as it is.

And sometimes just sometimes, VAR comes to our aid.

But now we move forward and reset for Thursday and then for Sunday because for now we are still top of the league, and hopefully by learning from our mistakes we push on improve and stay there.

Stay positive Gooners – we got this!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob