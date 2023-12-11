Was Kai Havertz Arsenal’s strongest performer against Villa?

Kai Havertz is experiencing a stunning comeback after his auspicious start to the season. He’s improving game after game, and his influence is beginning to be seen. We’ve been writing piece after piece about why Havertz is starting to prove his worth, and he did the same against Villa.
The ex-Blue was outstanding in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday night.
The Gunners were looking to make it 7 victories in a row, but with two goals ruled out and a penalty not given, they lost to Villa after failing to produce a comeback after falling behind to a 7th minute John McGinn goal.
It was a disappointing night for the Gunners, but there were some takeaways from the encounter. Havertz’s performance was one of these pluses. The German was perhaps Arsenal’s strongest performer against Villa. He should have had a handful of assists if the Gunners, especially Odegaard, had been crisper in front of a goal, but he also had a goal ruled out in injury time.
As Arsenal’s left-sided No. 8, he made wonderful runs, and things would have been different if his teammate, Martin Odegaard, had taken advantage of these opportunities.
With that defeat, Arsenal, who had led the league for some time, has dropped to second place, one point behind Liverpool, and they now need to put their heads down and claw their way back to the top.
Daniel O
I cant observe any player with an exceptional performance against Villa. They all did OK. Havertz performance is improving fast and it’s hard to not add him to starting 11 in the absence of TPathey. His physicality, challenging for dwells and threats in the box is very needed in physical Epl matches and helping us to dominate our opponents. No player with a perfect 👌 performance in the game.
Write any international footballer in the PL at your peril!!
He’s making some so called “experts” on JA look daft!!
The big German delivered a solid performance during the 1 – 0 premier league defeat at Aston Villa.
Arsenal deserves something from the game if you ask me, Havertz must was seeing his name on the back pages again scoring a last minute goal when the ball went in, to capped off another spirited performance from the much maligned player.
But maybe the power that be could not afford another calibration of a last gasp goal, for which ironically the gaffer was presently banished from the touch line for.
Though the goal was chalked off in stoppage time for handball, he should have had a couple of assists during the game.
The former Chelsea man delivered two key passes into the path of captain Odegaard, but was disappointed with the finishing on both occasions.
Aside from the big German build up play, he won countless duels and three tackles, but things could have been very different had his final passes been capitalized upon.
I think so
His stints in the LB position for Germany seemed to have improved his confidence and positioning skills. I hope he will play the role again
I hope not for us lol.
GAI he played one game at LB for Germany who lost the game.The Manager was crucified by the German press for his “crazy experiment” which he subsequently admitted he would not be repeating.I know you love your football and the tactics used by Managers, but in reality Havertz decent performance against Villa had nothing whatsoever to do with his outing in defence for Germany.