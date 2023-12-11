Was Kai Havertz Arsenal’s strongest performer against Villa?

Kai Havertz is experiencing a stunning comeback after his auspicious start to the season. He’s improving game after game, and his influence is beginning to be seen. We’ve been writing piece after piece about why Havertz is starting to prove his worth, and he did the same against Villa.

The ex-Blue was outstanding in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The Gunners were looking to make it 7 victories in a row, but with two goals ruled out and a penalty not given, they lost to Villa after failing to produce a comeback after falling behind to a 7th minute John McGinn goal.

It was a disappointing night for the Gunners, but there were some takeaways from the encounter. Havertz’s performance was one of these pluses. The German was perhaps Arsenal’s strongest performer against Villa. He should have had a handful of assists if the Gunners, especially Odegaard, had been crisper in front of a goal, but he also had a goal ruled out in injury time.

As Arsenal’s left-sided No. 8, he made wonderful runs, and things would have been different if his teammate, Martin Odegaard, had taken advantage of these opportunities.

With that defeat, Arsenal, who had led the league for some time, has dropped to second place, one point behind Liverpool, and they now need to put their heads down and claw their way back to the top.

