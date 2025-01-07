Was letting Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe go a mistake?

In the last three games he’s been available for Fulham, Emile Smith Rowe hasn’t started. Similarly, Eddie Nketiah hasn’t started in the last eight fixtures he’s been available for Crystal Palace.

You might be wondering why I’m highlighting the game time of these two ex-Gunners. Well, the duo seem to have settled as bench options for Palace and Fulham.

One might ask, why did they leave Arsenal in the first place?

Mikel Arteta admitted not long ago that they entered this season with one of the thinnest squads.

Looking at Smith Rowe or Nketiah, I’ve often thought they would have been useful on our bench many times this season. Given how we really needed and still need more attacking talent, it feels dire. Nketiah would have been better off being a sub at Arsenal.